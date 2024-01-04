The Canberra Times
Holt man extradited from NSW over alleged stabbing in 2022

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated January 5 2024 - 3:44pm, first published 8:30am
A 26-year-old is accused of stabbing a man multiple times and leaving him bleeding.

