Man drowns in river on Far South Coast

A man has died following a drowning on the Far South Coast.
About 3pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to the Yowaka River, Nethercote, about 8 kilometres from Eden, following reports of a man struggling in rough water.
South Coast Police District officers and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended, however, the 53-year-old man was unable to be revived.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
This continues a tragic summer as four people have drowned and many more have been rescued from South Coast waters over the holiday period, with lifesavers appealing for beachgoers to swim between the flags.
A search for a 19-year-old man who went missing in the surf at Congo on Boxing Day has been suspended.
The young man saved a family member who was struggling in the surf before he got caught in a rip himself and was swept out to sea.
Police, PolAir, Surf Lifesavers, Marine Rescue NSW, and the Westpac Rescue helicopter were involved in the search.
A week before Christmas, police found the body of a 60-year-old Victorian man who went missing at Haywards Beach, Bermagui, on December 12. His unmanned boat had washed ashore earlier.
On December 30, a man drowned at Conjola Beach.
Surf Life Saving NSW was alerted to the situation not long after 4pm where a male, described as in his 40s, was pulled from the water unconscious and not breathing by members of the public.
Conjola Beach is an unpatrolled location a significant distance from patrolled beaches at Sussex Inlet to the north and Mollymook in the south.
Paramedics later declared the man deceased at the scene.
On Christmas Eve, a man was pulled from the water at Culburra Beach, east of Nowra, and was transported to Shoalhaven Hospital following CPR attempts by patrol members of Nowra-Culburra SLSC. He was in a life critical condition.
