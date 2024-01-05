The Canberra Times
New documents expose Epstein's leverage

By Larry Neumeister
January 5 2024 - 7:51pm
A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Friday (AEDT), adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.

Help