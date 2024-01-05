The four reasons there were no 'lessons learnt' from Iraq about futile wars

But the invaders made as much of a mess of the occupying and rebuilding Iraq as their predecessors in Afghanistan had done, and continued to do. The attack on Baghdad inflamed the "war on terror", committing the US and its allies to years of fighting in Iraq, and in Libya and Syria. It's not called the "endless war" for nothing: US and other Western forces are still supposedly fighting Islamic State in Syria, and in Iraq where Australians fought until 2009.