Brumbies recruit goes from LA and Sydney to the top of Kosciuszko

Harrison Goddard reached the top of Mount Kosciuszko and sat in silence as Stephen Larkham spoke.
A little different to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles or Sydney, Goddard would say, but that's part of the reason he is relishing a new lease on his Super Rugby career with the ACT Brumbies.
The 25-year-old scrumhalf won a title in tandem with Matt Giteau in the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Now Goddard says Larkham is "someone I need in my career" - but a three-day camp was less about x's and o's and more about learning what it means to be a Brumby.
"We talked about our team values and standards, what the upcoming season looks like and how we want to go about it," Goddard said.
"We were probably only at the top for about 10 or 15 minutes. 'Bernie' just spoke and we all listened in. We got there in about four hours and came back down by about 6.30pm. It was a bit of a tough hike but it was a good little challenge as a team."
Goddard has moved to the Brumbies on a two-year deal after leaving the NSW Waratahs, joining Ryan Lonergan and Klayton Thorn on the club's scrumhalf depth chart.
Lonergan is poised to start in the No.9 jersey when the Brumbies open their season on the road against the Melbourne Rebels on February 23.
It leaves Goddard and Thorn competing for a place in Stephen Larkham's match day 23 following Nic White's move to the Western Force.
Goddard gets a chance to impress in a tune-up against the Fijian Drua at Viking Park on February 3 before heading west to face the Force in Brumbies' second trial on February 10.
"Obviously when you have a great coach and ex-player, I've been trying to learn as much as I can from [Larkham]. Even though he was a five-eighth, he's still got the same mindset," Goddard said.
"For me, nine and 10 are probably the most crucial combination. By working with the 10s here and listening to Bernie, I want to take my game to the next level.
He's someone I need in my career.- New recruit Harrison Goddard on Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham
"I've obviously been listening to him a fair bit and now with the season not too far away, we're in a good spot and individually I'm in a good spot as well. He's someone I need in my career. He's been good for myself so far.
"Good, healthy competition is great for the team to drive standards and push for finals spots. They're great players, Debba [Jack Debreczini], Noah [Lolesio], 'Lonners' and Klayton.
"They showed their form last year in Super Rugby, they made it to the semi-finals and just didn't get on [to the final], but the quality of how they can put on two pairings of halves shows the faith in how the Brumbies have put them through. They back them, so I'm excited to join that structure of how they play."
Goddard's Super Rugby career began with the Melbourne Rebels before he packed his bags for Los Angeles, joining the Giltinis in the United States' Major League Rugby competition.
He started in the Giltinis' halves alongside Matt Giteau during their 2021 grand final win and was twice named in the competition's dream team before returning to Australia.
Goddard spent a year in the Waratahs system before heading south to the Brumbies.
"I'm enjoying it a lot. Obviously it's very different to Sydney and LA, where I've been for the past couple of years, but I'm loving it. I'm loving the quiet nature of Canberra," Goddard said.
"The team is great, we've got a pretty good mix of youth and experienced heads here. I'm fitting in pretty well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.