Why this Brit was in a Bangkok hospital days before Canberra tennis final

Harriet Dart was vomiting for 12 hours on a flight and ended up in a Bangkok hospital. Not exactly the stopover she had planned on her way to the Canberra International.
Now the world No.120 has defied the odds and will face Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the tournament final on Saturday.
Dart outlasted Katie Volynets in a three-hour epic (7-5, 3-6, 7-5) in Friday's second semi-final to advance to the final at what officials anticipate will be a packed-out Lyneham venue.
It is some feat considering the interrupted build-up the Brit endured on her way to the tournament, with a bout of food poisoning landing her in hospital before she arrived in Canberra and found herself struggling to adjust to the altitude.
The drama started almost as soon as Dart stepped on the plane - but she reckons she was feeling more concerned for everyone else on the flight, "because it's the worst ever, just hearing someone wretch".
"What's worse, is my boyfriend caught it from me. He ended up being worse than me, so we ended up being in a Bangkok hospital and missing our next flight," Dart said on the Tennis Culture podcast.
"We ended up leaving on Monday evening and arriving Thursday lunchtime."
With that behind her, Dart needs to rebound from a three-hour marathon semi-final ahead of Saturday's final.
Dart reached the second round at the 2020 Australian Open, with her slam career peaking with a third round appearance at Wimbledon in 2019.
"I always really love coming to Australia," Dart said.
Parrizas-Diaz booked her place in the final with a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Clara Tauson in the opening semi-final.
Tauson had eliminated top seed Viktorija Golubic in the opening round and loomed as one of the tournament favourites before she was brought undone by a relentless Parrizas-Diaz on Friday morning.
"I tried to do my best every point, every game," the Spanish international said.
Meanwhile, Australia's top-ranked women's tennis player says she's not surprised, just motivated, after being contentiously overlooked for a wildcard into her home grand slam.
Victorian veteran Arina Rodionova this week pleaded with Australian Open organisers not to forget her as the 34-year-old fell one win short at the Brisbane International of cracking the world's top 100 for the first time.
Rodionova was on Friday snubbed in favour of former top-20 star Daria Saville, who was awarded Tennis Australia's final discretionary wildcard into the season's first grand slam.
To feature in the Open main draw she will have to win three matches once qualifying begins on Monday.
"I wish I could say I am surprised. But honestly," Rodionova posted on social media. "The satisfaction of achieving it all absolutely on your own, despite all this stuff ... it is worth it."
