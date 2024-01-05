'Frustrating' system keeping thousands of public records out of sight

Experts say problems with archiving political records go much deeper than this week's missing cabinet papers, warning that key documents from former public officials may never see the light of day under a "frustrating" system.
Doctoral researcher Daniel Casey told The Canberra Times "there may well be thousands of other documents from significant political leaders that either never went to the archives at all or, if they did go to the archives, are restricted from researchers and journalists."
"And so we may well be missing important parts of Australia's political history," Mr Casey said.
When it comes to the documents of prime ministers and ministers, some - like phone bills or party polling - are private, while others are clearly public and "owned by the government and the people," Mr Casey explained.
The issue is that the latter aren't always treated as such, he warns in a forthcoming academic paper, co-written with Dr Joshua Black.
"In fact, what happens when a minister leaves office is their political staff gather up everything in their office and ship it off, often to the minister's house or for... self-storage, to be sorted through and archived and filed at some later point," Mr Casey said.
"The reality is that a lot of those documents that political staff gather up and store should in fact have been returned to the public service and should be treated as public documents.
"But instead, because the former minister or former prime minister keeps them and then eventually donates them to the Archives, it appears that the Archives are often treating these papers as private papers to the minister, which means there may be additional access restrictions on them."
Not only can ex-public officials choose what they donate to the National Archives, but can set parameters around the timing or approvals required for their release - parameters that, themselves, can prove be difficult to uncover.
Mr Casey himself has spent the last year battling to find out what access restrictions, if any, former prime minister Paul Keating, placed on his donated trove of papers.
"It leaves a veil on our history," Mr Casey said of the current system.
"It means there are important parts of our history that may never come to public light. And Jenny Hocking has shown how important these previously secret documents could be."
Professor Hocking, a historian, successfully sued the National Archives in 2020 to access letters between former governor-general Sir John Kerr and Queen Elizabeth II about Gough Whitlam's dismissal.
The letters had been considered "private" correspondence owned by Kerr and subject to his conditions for release, meaning the public wouldn't have been able to access them until at least 2027 and with permission from the Queen's private secretary. The High Court ruled that they weren't personal documents, and could be made public after 30 years, per the Archives Act.
The National Archives acquisition policy also prioritises collecting documents donated from former prime ministers and governor-generals, rather than other party leaders, MPs or backbenchers - a policy that Mr Casey and Dr Black argue is problematic.
"As a political scientist, I would be fascinated to see what type of letters the first Indigenous MP, senator, minister was receiving, the first federal trans MP, whenever that happens. Are they receiving more hate mail? " he said.
"Should the first federal trans MP seek to donate their papers to the Archives, under the Archives' current collection rules, they may not be considered important enough to keep.
"And so that is a decision of the Archives - what they think is important enough to warrant keeping in our national records?"
Mr Casey noted that the National Archives were "chronically under-resourced and underfunded," but said many of these issues are the result of deliberate decisions by the Archives, which reduce access to Australian history.
"... it has been frustrating to struggle to find what I know should exist, but various reasons have delayed or prevented access to those documents," he said.
All eyes have been on the National Archives this week, when - just hours before the Howard government's 2003 cabinet papers were set to be released publicly, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet revealed that some documents hadn't been transferred to the NAA as required in 2020 for processing.
These include documents from Cabinet's powerful national security committee, in which deliberations around supporting the invasion of Iraq took place.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and former prime minister John Howard have both said that the 78 missing documents should be released in the interest of transparency.
"Australians lost their lives during that conflict and we know that some of the stated reason for going to war was not correct in terms of the weapons of mass destruction that was alleged Iraq had at that time," Mr Albanese said.
"Australians do have a right to know what the decision-making process was, and my government believes that this mistake must be corrected, that the National Archives of Australia should release all the documentation that has been provided to them, having account for any national security issues, of course, upon the advice of the national security agencies."
Former ASIO boss Dennis Richardson is leading an independent inquiry into the matter, and is expected to report back within the next two weeks.
