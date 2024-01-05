The Canberra Times
Dual occupancy changes to drive 20% value surge on eligible blocks

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
January 6 2024 - 5:30am
A planning system change to allow small houses to be built on many blocks in established Canberra suburbs is expected to lift land values on eligible blocks by more than 20 per cent.

