Federal funding certainty would boost Canberra's light rail future

There's no doubt Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Transport Minister Chris Steel would like Canberrans to forget completely about the sheer expense of extending light rail beyond its current terminus in the city centre.
The duo would certainly be pleased and relieved if no mention was ever made again of the multibillion-dollar price tag (the exact figure is not yet clear).
Mr Barr wants to talk about the impact even the Commonwealth Park extension will make to the city: increasing the value of surrounding land, making it easier for people to move closer to Lake Burley Griffin and taking a step towards linking north and south on a continuous, reliable public transport service.
But there is no getting away from the absolutely enormous cost of this endeavour, whatever the merits of the project may be.
The ACT will be asking the Commonwealth to pay for half of the project, all the way to Woden, Mr Barr indicated late last year. Already the Commonwealth is set to pay for half of the extension to Commonwealth Park. The precedent, the chief minister noted, is set.
It is tempting to be cynical about Mr Barr's level of certainty this commitment will come. Would the Commonwealth really pour that many dollars into the territory? As cost-of-living pressures bite around the nation, wouldn't a multibillion-dollar commitment to Canberra be politically unpropitious?
That may be so. But as a new year begins, the Commonwealth ought to provide some certainty and commit publicly to funding the project, as long as the business case stacks up and due diligence is handled appropriately.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has talked the talk on supporting Australia's capital city. He has taken steps in the right direction. Guaranteeing the future of light rail would demonstrate he will truly walk the walk and his government backs the capital to be a properly appointed capital.
Abandoning light rail after reaching Commonwealth Park would put a hard limit on the overall value of the project. A network is more valuable the more that gets added to it.
A Commonwealth commitment - not a blank cheque, but a promise with careful caveats - would be a step in the right direction.
Just as there is no getting away from the construction cost, there is no getting away from the success light rail's first stage has proven to be.
The single light rail line handles more than 20 per cent of all passenger boardings across Canberra's rail network, well above the next best-performing service - a bus route - which handled about 12 per cent.
A network of rapid buses may be cheaper, but there is a well-documented passenger preference for carriages that move on rails. Commuters will walk further from their homes to get public transport if they are conveyed on rail rather than buses.
This is the reality Canberra must consider when it determines how it will expand its transport network.
If Canberra is to be a city which is less reliant on cars - which it ought to become, especially as it grows - then it must be a city which has a public transport system that people want to actually use.
Light rail has proven to be the mode of transport that attracts passengers. It increases property values around it and no doubt people have chosen to live alongside or near the line since it opened because of its reliability and convenience.
A proper Commonwealth commitment to light rail's future would free up the ACT to consider other pressing issues, knowing a better system of public transport is firmly in reach.
