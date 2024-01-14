These are the four top public services issues to watch in 2024

Last year saw huge shifts in the way the federal public service delivers policy and services, as scandals swept issues like capability and senior leadership into clear focus.
A historic return to service-wide bargaining created common ground across more than 100 agencies, on key issues such as parental leave and pay rises.
The service was rocked by the delivery of the robodebt royal commission report, the slow unravelling of the PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia tax leak scandal, and the toppling of two of the most senior public servants.
Leaders will no doubt be hopeful of a calmer year ahead, but there is plenty of work yet to be done on making the APS the "model employer" the government wants it to. Read on to find out about the key issues for the service expected to shape the year ahead.
Just two years ago public servants were being urged to get back into offices around the country, but now all APS agencies will enshrine a commitment to value flexible work in their enterprise agreements.
The federal public service has been gradually inching towards expanded flexibility since the COVID-19 outbreak, with the Public Service Commission declaring last year that all public service roles could be flexible.
But common conditions due to kick in from March will remove caps on the number of days employees are permitted to work from home or remotely, and implement a bias towards approving requests to work flexibly.
There are caveats though, with agency heads allowed to reject flexible work requests on the basis of reasonable business grounds.
Pay was the headline issue of eight-month long negotiations between the Public Service Commission, unions and staff last year.
The 11.2 per cent offer will kick in for agencies that vote up their enterprise agreements in March, but some public servants will be receiving even more.
The government will tackle pay fragmentation across the APS with a mechanism that sets minimum salaries for every APS pay point.
More than a decade of single-level agency bargaining meant that smaller agencies with less bargaining power have fallen well behind large departments.
The model will lift salaries in 83 different agencies, and reduce average fragmentation across the service from 25 per cent to 13 per cent.
It is only a first step, but will be a welcome one staff at the lowest paid agencies in the APS, such as the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies, Aboriginal Hostels Limited and the Australian National Maritime Museum.
The fall of two top ranking public servants in 2023 prompted a rethink of expectations and management at the most senior levels.
Kathryn Campbell was stood down from her $800,000 advisor role at Defence after she was adversely named in the robodebt royal commission report, and later resigned.
And Home Affairs boss Mike Pezzullo was sacked after a Public Service Commission investigation found he had breached the APS Code of Conduct on numerous occasions, including by using his duty, power, status or authority to seek to gain a benefit or advantage for himself.
The scandals have prompted the Public Service Commission to crack down on the Senior Executive Service, issuing new protocols for hiring and managing public servants in these ranks.
With integrity in focus in the wake of the robodebt royal commission in focus, public servants will be watching their leaders closely to set examples into 2024.
After a year of intense scrutiny on the practices of consultants, the Albanese government has strong expectations for the public service this year.
The government and the APS want to leave a slew of scandals over spending on consultants, and their practices, in the past - but an impending final report from the Senate inquiry set up to probe that very issue could force further change.
Agency heads will be busy setting targets to reduce their reliance on external labour, with a due date of June 2024. These are part of new instructions issued by the Public Service Commission last year, which placed the onus on APS leaders to take control of the consultants issue.
Capability challenges, and an expectation that the workforce will not grow significantly in the next budget, could complicate these plans.
The APS will also be testing out its in-house consultancy this year, with several projects in the works, designed to address the capability issues plaguing the service in the midst of a competitive labour market.
