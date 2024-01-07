Identity politics? You mean like Australia's entire modern history

For those who think that way, being part of the old establishment wasn't an identity, it was the ground against which different identities revealed themselves. Being an English gentleman wasn't an identity, it was (or should be) a universal aspiration of all mankind. The English ascendency was Civilisation, and Progress, and Learning, and lots of other important capitalised words, and if anyone was challenging it, that could only be because they were concerned with the interests of their own petty selfish clique and couldn't see the big picture.