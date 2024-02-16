Learn how to fight fat phobia and laugh along with Dawn French

Victoria Vanstone. Pantera Press. $34.99.
Victoria Vanstone was trapped in a cycle of binge drinking and hangxiety. In this memoir, she charts her transition from party girl to parent, and how she eventually chose love over liquor. Victoria grew up in 1980s England in a happy home full of laughter, booze and fancy-dress parties. Then she found herself in Australia with a husband and a child on the way. After sobering up for her first pregnancy, she soon returned to her binge-drinking ways and had to grapple anew with the habits and beliefs that had gone unchecked since childhood. Can a party girl put down the pint glass for good?
John Szwed. Pan Macmillan. $59.99.
Harry Smith was an anthropologist, a filmmaker, a painter, a folklorist, a mystic, and a walking encyclopedia. He taught Patti Smith and Robert Mapplethorpe about the occult, swapped drugs with Timothy Leary, jammed with Thelonious Monk, lived with Allen Ginsberg, and received one of the first Guggenheim grants. From his time recording the customs of Native American tribes to living in Greenwich Village in its heyday, Smith was consumed by an unceasing desire to create a unified theory of culture but he was also a destructive eccentric who was unable to survive in regular society or keep himself healthy or sober.
Dawn French. Penguin. $36.99.
Writer, comedian and actor Dawn French (The Vicar of Dibley) is on a one-woman mission to encourage us all to be more at ease with our proneness to gaffes, our mistakes, our moments of sorrow and regret. In this "memoir of sorts" she writes about when she and others have misunderstood things and messed things up - a disastrous audition for Mamma Mia!, an awkward encounter with Madonna - and says these moments have been key because mistakes teach us a lot - about ourselves and about others. They expose our flaws, show us ourselves honestly and can be hilarious.
Kate Manne. Penguin. $36.99.
For as long as she can remember, feminist philosopher Kate Manne has wanted to be smaller. She can tell you what she weighed on any significant occasion in her life. Manne has been bullied and belittled for her size, leading to extreme dieting. Manne proposes a new politics of "body reflexivity" - a radical re-evaluation of who our bodies exist in the world for: ourselves and no one else. When it comes to fatphobia, the solution is not to love our bodies more. Instead, we must dismantle the forces that control and constrain us, and remake the world to accommodate people of every size.
Mary-Lou Stephens. HarperCollins. $32.99.
In 1921, widow Dorothy Adwell goes to help establish Cadbury's new Australian factory. During the long sea voyage, she meets and is drawn to war-damaged Thomas. In Hobart, Maisie Greenwood needs her Cadbury's job to look after her mother and younger siblings. She has a budding romance with a co-worker, Frank. Cadbury's competitors want to steal the recipe for its popular Dairy Milk, but the recipe is kept in a vault and the few who know it are legally bound to never divulge its secret. When chocolate spies target the new factory, Dorothy and Maisie become caught up in their plot.
Cate Quinn. Hachette Australia. $32.99.
The world's most exclusive rehab clinic offers treatment to the rich and famous. Meg's sister Haley was one of them - a troubled country singer running from a terrible addiction. Safely locked in the secluded compound, its patients are a thousand miles away from crazed fans and paparazzi... with no one to call for help. When Haley is found dead at the clinic, Meg, a troubled professional poker player, checks in under an alias to find out why. Soon she's confronting a whole lot more than her own addiction - there's a killer on the loose and anyone could be next.
Elly Conway. Penguin. $34.99.
A Russian magnate's dream of restoring a nation to greatness has set in motion a chain of events which will take the world to the brink of chaos. Only CIA spymaster Frances Coffey, the CIA's most legendary spymaster, can prevent it. She sees potential in Argylle, whose dark past haunts him. His crash course in espionage will take him from the jungles of Thailand to the boulevards of Monaco, from the monasteries of Mount Athos to a forgotten cavern buried deep in the mountains. This will either make him or break him.
Fiona McIntosh. Penguin. $34.99.
Superstar footballer Luca Bruni is being blackmailed for a night of lust he swears he didn't participate in - except the ransom photo denies that. He's determined to defy the extortion racket. When Detective Superintendent Jack Hawksworth learns that the cunning mastermind behind this crime has already swindled a dozen of the world's most highly prized male athletes, he is instructed to keep the situation from escalating and prevent a media frenzy. As he delves further into the case he discovers it has tentacles far more wide-reaching that he ever imagined - and far more deadly.
