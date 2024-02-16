Learn how to fight fat phobia and laugh along with Dawn French

For as long as she can remember, feminist philosopher Kate Manne has wanted to be smaller. She can tell you what she weighed on any significant occasion in her life. Manne has been bullied and belittled for her size, leading to extreme dieting. Manne proposes a new politics of "body reflexivity" - a radical re-evaluation of who our bodies exist in the world for: ourselves and no one else. When it comes to fatphobia, the solution is not to love our bodies more. Instead, we must dismantle the forces that control and constrain us, and remake the world to accommodate people of every size.