The Canberra Times
Home/Subscribers Only

Learn how to fight fat phobia and laugh along with Dawn French

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
February 16 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Thousand Wasted Sundays, by Victoria Vanstone.
A Thousand Wasted Sundays, by Victoria Vanstone.

A Thousand Wasted Sundays

Victoria Vanstone. Pantera Press. $34.99.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Subscribers Only

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.