Modern slavery is bound in our supply chains

News reports of alleged forced labour and servitude should not be appearing in Australia in the 21st century.
Yet an Australian man was reportedly arrested and charged with forced labour, servitude and deceptive recruitment in the Northern Territory, in the days leading up to Christmas.
The recruitment process is disturbingly normal. He is alleged to have advertised on Gumtree for deckhands to work on board a fishing vessel catching Spanish mackerel off the coast of Queensland and the Northern Territory.
Once on board the fishing vessel, people were trapped. According to police reports, multiple victims have alleged they were forced to work without pay, threatened with violence, denied food and water and requests to land.
One person jumped overboard into crocodile infested waters in the middle of the night to escape.
Police located the vessel on December 20, following a distress call made by a man on board the ship.
He told police he was being starved and had been threatened with being thrown overboard. Police rescued him, reporting that he was found in a malnourished state.
But what is sometimes referred to as "modern slavery" can take on many forms.
The practice of treating another person as if they are your property is as old as humanity. But the ways that criminals are able to control people differs today from the shackles and chains of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
Today's criminals use online platforms to lure people onto boats from which they literally cannot leave. In other Australian cases, victims have been fraudulently promised permanent residency, with the result that people remain in abusive, unpaid working conditions.
These crimes occur globally, and not just in Australia. An estimated 50 million people are living in modern slavery, according to the UN Global Estimates of Modern Slavery.
In recent decades, the Australian government has done a lot of work to modernise responses to better match the realities of today's criminals. This has included law reforms, the creation of a specialist police unit, training, a victim support program and coordination efforts. This has had an impact but still reporting is very low.
An estimated 41,000 people are subjected to modern slavery in Australia, according to the Walk Free Global Slavery Index. Compared to the 340 cases reported to the AFP last financial year, that is a reporting rate of just 0.008 per cent.
Whether the missing tens of thousands ever escape, or get any support to recover from their abuse is unknown.
Onshore abuse is not the only way Australians are impacted by modern slavery.
Australia imports US$17.4 billion products at-risk of being made using forced labour annually, according to the Global Slavery Index. This includes electronics, garments, solar panels, textiles and fish.
Yet we have no checks on the labour standards of the products we import.
Try asking a car dealer where the cobalt in the batteries for a new electric car comes from, and you will get a blank look. In reality, 70 per cent of the world's supply of cobalt originates from war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo. This is a country that is anything but democratic, and where forced and child labour are rife.
We can and must do better than this.
That is why it is so significant that in the final sitting of Parliament for 2023, the Australian government introduced a Bill to create an Anti-Slavery Commissioner.
If passed, the Commissioner will work with businesses, government agencies, and the states and territories to help drive a stronger focus on addressing risk of modern slavery in supply chains.
Critically, the commissioner will have a mandate to co-ordinate across the many different agencies involved, and to actively engage with victim-survivors.
After all, people who have lived through these crimes have first-hand insight in how our existing systems are working or failing. Where responses are not working, a commissioner can ask why, so barriers can be found and overcome. We have already seen how impactful an Anti-Slavery Commissioner can be, through the model that already exists in NSW.
In that state, the NSW Anti-Slavery Commissioner has helped shift focus to critical but possibly unexpected places, such as the role of health-care workers in identifying these cases.
Given the forced labour risk buried in solar panels and battery energy and storage, the NSW Commissioner is supporting NSW agencies, local councils and universities to work out what steps they need to take, so they can buy renewables at scale, while mitigating the risk of exposure to modern slavery.
With the right powers and budget, a federal Anti-Slavery Commissioner can help us get much closer to a reality where we are no longer inadvertently buying goods and services produced by people in slave-like conditions.
Forced labour, servitude and slavery have no place in Australia. The creation of an Anti-Slavery Commissioner is part of building a modern, effective response to these crimes in Australia.
