The tyre-shedding, ear-blasting signal Summernats has hit party mode

By Peter Brewer
Updated January 5 2024 - 7:46pm, first published 6:27pm
The rain held off, the crowds rolled in and Summernats 36 hit full throttle on Friday with a full range of events, as enthusiasts flocked to the burnout eliminations and piled into the judging pavilion where the top 60 cars in the country were on show.

