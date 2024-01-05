Large crowd gathers in Braddon for Summernats fringe festival

A large and relatively placid crowd gathered to watch cars on Lonsdale Street on Friday night as part of the Summernats Braddon fringe festival.
Summernats is Australia's largest car festival, and is currently in its 36th year, running over four days, from January 4 to January 6.
Kylie Rhodes, from Richardson, brought her three-year-old Zahlia and five-month-old Frankie Tanti.
She said it was "a bit overwhelming with kids", but loved seeing her friend Tim's car.
Casey Yarred - who came with her partner Adam and children Cayman, 13, and Kaydence Muirhead, 3 - said the family try and see the festival every year.
"We're a very big car family, the boys love it," Ms Yarred said.
"We are just really into Summernats."
A few parents said the 2024 Summernats fringe was more friendly-friendly than last year.
"This one's so much better than last time, it's more family orientated," Ms Yarred said.
It was the first time Peter Ivancevic had taken little auto-heads Novak, Mateja and Mila Zec.
The children were enthralled by all the cars that revved past.
"[It] puts a smile on the kids' face. First time out, good introduction to Summernats, I'll bring them next year," Mr Ivancevic said.
"Family friendly, a good night out and a good exposure for next year."
Correction: An earlier version of this article contained details of a marriage proposal which turned out to be not genuine.
