'We have nothing to lose': Winless Meteors look to bounce back at the WACA

Katie Mack is urging the ACT Meteors to avoid going into their shells as their nightmare WNCL run continues with another nine-wicket thrashing.
The winless Meteors are desperate to bounce back from a second consecutive nine-wicket drubbing against Western Australia at the WACA Ground on Sunday.
A loss to WA on Friday ensured the ACT's past three games have resulted in two nine-wicket losses and one eight-wicket defeat.
Mack won the toss and elected to bat, only for the ACT to be bundled out for 151 inside 40 overs with Rebecca Carter the Meteors' best with 20 at the top of the order. Western Australia reeled in the target within 22 overs.
The Meteors will look to address a startling extras total, sending down 30 wides during the one-sided run chase.
"A good thing is there's a lot we can do differently. It's not like we went out and played our best and lost," Mack said.
"It's tough when you've lost, not going into your shell, but we have nothing to lose so I'm hoping as a group we can come out and really attack, and if anything, work into the next round and next year and see what we can do with the bat.
"I don't think any of our batters looked out of sorts out there, they looked comfortable, and that's probably the upsetting thing in a way. No one looked out of their depth.
"It's a tough battle between being patient and seeing it through, and taking the game on and trying to score and put pressure back on the team. We do lack the experience in knowing when to do that. The girls are still figuring that out, I am at 30 still figuring that out.
"That's going to be a big thing for us, figuring out a gauge of how to go about an innings when you do put the pressure on. It's going to be tough for us but a good challenge."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.