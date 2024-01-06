Stalemate in Newcastle: Heyman's wait for 100th goal set to continue

For 80 minutes, you were looking for Michelle Heyman.
Waiting for the Canberra United captain to get her opportunity in front of goal and become the first women in A-League history to score 100 goals.
You thought it might come when Deven Jackson drew in the Newcastle Jets defence, only to be left hanging - just like you were when Heyman was sprawled out on the turf trying to get onto a slightly miscued cross.
Alas, fans - and Heyman - were made to wait when she left the field late in Canberra's 3-3 draw with the Newcastle Jets at Newcastle No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The match was Canberra's third in eight days, and they found themselves behind the eight ball early before Nicki Flannery and Jackson struck to give the visitors a half-time lead.
It seemed Jackson might be able to hand Heyman her 100th goal on a platter had she fed the ball through - and you'd suspect the Canberra veteran had a sudden rush of butterflies when she looked up to see an open goal.
But New Zealand striker Jackson was good enough to beat the goalkeeper on her own, giving Canberra a one-goal lead and ensuring the build-up to Heyman's milestone would last just a little longer.
Sarina Bolden looked certain to have found an equaliser for Newcastle on the other side of the break, only to be denied by an offside call.
If it wasn't Bolden, it was Newcastle substitute Lara Gooch finding the bottom right corner with a shot from outside the box to level the ledger with a superb individual effort.
When Newcastle hit the front via MelindaJ Barbieri from close range in the 72nd minute, the search for Heyman's 100th took a backseat. Anchored to the bottom of the ladder and behind on the scoreboard, Canberra would have taken anything.
So American import Sarah Clark delivered with an 84th-minute pearler, but neither side could find a winner in an end-to-end finish.
Canberra will take a home game to Leichhardt Oval for Unite Round next weekend.
NEWCASTLE JETS 3 (Sarina Bolden 15m, Lara Gooch 50m, MelindaJ Barbieri 72m) drew with CANBERRA UNITED 3 (Nicki Flannery 23m, Deven Jackson 31m, Sarah Clark 84m) at Newcastle Stadium on Saturday.
