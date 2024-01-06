The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'You never know': why the Canberra crown means so much to Spaniard champion

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated January 6 2024 - 5:41pm, first published 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nuria Parrizas Diaz should have been anywhere else but on centre court in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.