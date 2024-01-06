'You never know': why the Canberra crown means so much to Spaniard champion

Nuria Parrizas Diaz should have been anywhere else but on centre court in Canberra.
That's if she listened to the advice of the doctors who told her to retire at just 24 as the Spaniard struggled with a serious shoulder injury which seemed little hope of standing up to the rigours of professional tennis.
Yet eight years later, she was crowned the Canberra International champion after winning the women's singles title in Lyneham on Saturday.
Five men and six women ranked inside the world's top 100 descended on the capital for the tournament which has emerged as an "incredibly crucial" stop on the path to the Australian Open. It was billed as the strongest field in Canberra International history.
And it was world No.123 Parrizas Diaz who reigned in straight sets against London product Harriet Dart, winning 6-4, 6-3 in the women's final.
German Dominik Koepfer claimed the men's singles title with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 win against Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik to close the chapter on the Canberra International for another year.
The tale of Parrizas Diaz is one of resilience. Even when sponsorship dollars had dried up, she defied doctors orders to resume her tennis career, the pain evaporating as quick as her serve.
Now, having reached the third round of the Australian Open in successive years, she has her sights set on advancing even further.
"You never know when you'll have another opportunity," Parrizas Diaz said.
"I came back after the injury and I made the top 100 after that. I'm happy if I win a tournament or matches, I'm really happy.
"The Australian Open [is next], I play in two days so I think it will go very fast."
You had to wonder how Dart was feeling when she stepped onto the court less than 24 hours after winning a gruelling three-hour epic to book her place in the final.
When she finally touched down, she found herself struggling to adjust to the Canberra altitude - only to mount a remarkable charge to the final.
It was 32-year-old Parrizas Diaz who started faster, claiming the first set to leave Dart behind the eight ball before finishing the job in two sets.
Parrizas Diaz, whose singles career peaked with a world ranking of 45, has already set her sights on returning to Canberra to defend her title next year.
"I'm really happy, really happy. It's the first tournament of the year. I'm feeling so well," Parrizas Diaz said.
"I did start a little nervous but I tried to stay focused on all the points."
While none of the top 100-ranked contenders could claim the women's crown, world No.77 Koepfer was firing on all cylinders on his way to the men's singles title.
Koepfer outclassed Mensik to close out the tournament with the German joking he will celebrate with a packet of Tim Tams.
"It's amazing to start off the season like that. In the past I haven't really played well here for the first few weeks but it's good to start like that and move forward, and hopefully have a great rest of the season," Koepfer said on-court.
"It's been amazing. Full stands, it's a lot of fun to play in front of a lot of people, especially at Challenger events."
Australian duo Kaylah McPhee and Astra Sharma fell short of women's doubles glory against Slovenia's Veronika Erjavec and Latvian Darja Semenistaja in the final.
Erjavec and Semenistaja were dominant from the outset and claimed a 6-2, 6-4 triumph to cap off a stellar week in the capital.
Daniel Rincon and Abdullah Shelbayh claimed the men's doubles title with a 7-6, 6-3 victory over Andre Goransson and Albano Olivetti on Friday evening.
Goransson and Ben McLachlan were the defending champions - but only Goransson chose to defend his title. Then he and Olivetti ran into a red-hot Rincon and Shelbayh who had something to say about it.
