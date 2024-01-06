The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Cash seized as drug importation investigation continues in ACT

By Staff Reporters
January 6 2024 - 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police said they seized more than $120,000 in cash. Picture ACT Policing
Police said they seized more than $120,000 in cash. Picture ACT Policing

Police have seized more than $120,000 in cash in a plastic supermarket bag and charged a Gowrie man after searching two properties on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help