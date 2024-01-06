Cash seized as drug importation investigation continues in ACT

Police have seized more than $120,000 in cash in a plastic supermarket bag and charged a Gowrie man after searching two properties on Friday.
The 43-year-old, who was due to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday, was charged with possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.
The man was also charged with possessing 243 grams of cannabis, police said.
Police searched an automotive business in Fyshwick and a Gowrie residence, part of an investigation into the alleged importation from the United States of a "significant amount of drugs destined for the ACT".
"Investigations into the drug importation are continuing with further search warrants expected to be conducted in the ACT and surrounding district," police said.
Anyone with information about the importation and sale of illicit drugs was urged to contact Crime Stoppers by telephoning 1800 333 000.
