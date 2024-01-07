'It's crazy to think what would happen': Resurgent Capitals eye full house

Canberra's first away win in two years has sparked hopes the Capitals can sell out the National Convention Centre in Thursday night's homecoming.
The Capitals have ignited their hopes of climbing off the bottom of the WNBL ladder after springing an upset against the Southside Flyers in Melbourne on Saturday night.
The win marked Canberra's third in four games as the club looks to bounce back from a turbulent 18-month period, with the Capitals claiming last year's wooden spoon following a two-win season.
A purple patch has seen Canberra pass that mark this summer after Jade Melbourne and Alex Sharp scored a game-high 17 points apiece against the Flyers, with Melbourne also leading the Capitals with 11 rebounds and five assists.
With wins over Southside and the Melbourne Boomers, Canberra have now beaten two of the competition's top four teams.
The Capitals return to the National Convention Centre to face the Perth Lynx on Thursday night, hoping fans can replicate the 1702-strong crowd from their opening home game of the season.
"It's crazy to think what would happen when we're winning games, because the level of support from the Canberra community - and when we say Canberra community, it's not just in Canberra, it's in every other state - has been enormous," Capitals coach Kristen Veal said.
"Now we're winning games, they're feeling the reward. They're feeling the joy and the vibes of it all. I hope that's as infectious as their support of us when we were doing it a little bit tougher."
The Capitals now sit just one win behind the Adelaide Lightning and Bendigo Spirit after 12 games - and with Adelaide already playing 14, there is renewed hope Canberra can fight their way off the bottom.
Canberra went down by eight points when they travelled to Perth in late December, but they return home confident of toppling another top four team after stunning a star-studded Flyers outfit.
"It took us a moment to realise that was our first away win in two years. This morning we got into the van and thought 'this is a bit weird, we're actually feeling pretty good about ourselves'," Veal said.
"We always have this level of belief. We've been parts of this good the whole season. We've lost five games we probably could have won. Even from game one, we were showing glimpses of how good we can be, we're just doing more of it now and we're getting better at it."
