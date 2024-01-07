With a foreign legion, Australia's defence force decline is now terminal

The war crimes fiasco has removed the inherent honour of service and trust in the brass. Never before have the Australian people felt so disappointed in and divorced from their military. Parents are unlikely to support a career in the not-for-offence force when the stain of dishonour and battlefield defeat is still fresh from the Afghan War. Why serve if the organisation has nothing but a track record of total shame and abject failure? Army has done nothing to make amends at the institutional level and thus so long as the SAS is around, the stain will remain, as will the drain.

