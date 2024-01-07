With a foreign legion, Australia's defence force decline is now terminal

They say those who trade liberty for security deserve neither.
The same must be true then of those who trade citizenship for security. The Australian Defence Force's politician-fronted plan to double-down on foreign nationals in the national service flies in the face of the concept of the nation state.
Rarely in history have polities that have outsourced security to foreign mercenaries flourished long-term. Frankly, plans for an Australian foreign legion, as originally emanating from "conservative" member for the SAS first Andrew Hastie and jumped on by the world first Labor party, are a sign of a very sick society.
There simply isn't a position in the ADF that it can't train domestic recruits to fulfil. Foreign exchange programs are supposed to be the way a loyal military gains the kind of exposure and 'experience' the ADF has sought from its already out of control foreign recruiting scheme. This program, however, has now been used to jam the door open to a foreign legion. Australians are in essence about to twist political indolence into existential indolence.
The reasons for the ADF's recruiting drama are numerous and all terminal.
The first reason our military is now stooping so low as to recruit modern day Hessians is the weakening of Australian society writ-large.
Fighting is an extraterrestrial concept to Australian youth today. Taught at every level growing up to talk about their feelings, to 'dob in' rather than confront, self-defence at schools or on the street, or even in your home, lands one in administrative and legal trouble routinely. Even family pets defending their homes get euthanised today. Australians don't have the right to bear arms, don't have the right to defend themselves and don't have the right to private property.
Sports in Australia have also institutionally ridded themselves of the toxic masculinity of on-field biffs. Media and politicians alike fight-shame anyone guilty of letting their fists do the talking in a heartbeat, regardless of who started it.
Fighting is definitely not what we do anymore. The notion an Australian public would sustain a war against, say, an invading horde like the Ukrainians is, quite frankly, fantasy. Like a true Communist state the only time Australians are allowed to use force is when the state tells them. That kind society doth not create real soldiers.
The second recruiting problem is the dishonour due the widespread Afghan war crimes and the total lack of leadership accountability therefrom.
The war crimes fiasco has removed the inherent honour of service and trust in the brass. Never before have the Australian people felt so disappointed in and divorced from their military. Parents are unlikely to support a career in the not-for-offence force when the stain of dishonour and battlefield defeat is still fresh from the Afghan War. Why serve if the organisation has nothing but a track record of total shame and abject failure? Army has done nothing to make amends at the institutional level and thus so long as the SAS is around, the stain will remain, as will the drain.
The third recruiting issue is the pandemic.
Good Australians don't want to be in the position of shooting their own. The pandemic and the war crimes broke the bonds that binded Australians to their security services. Therefore this foreign legion, like Queensland police plans to have one-quarter of its officers be foreign recruits within five years, is to assure the governors they will have a force very willing to shoot Australians when ordered.
Though this fear is of course misplaced from the governmental point-of-view. Victorian police showed without doubt state police have changed little from the time of Ned Kelly, as seen in the plethora of merciless beatings issued to anyone they considered guilty of a pre-crime against the state during COVID.
The fourth driver more than the pandemic issue is the real prospect of fighting and dying for Taiwan, Israel or Ukraine.
The government and Defence can run all the uni-globe psi-ops they want. Kids today are savvy on politics, if nothing else. Potential recruits know full well they won't be fighting to defend Australia directly in the wars they see on the horizon, as though it were World War I over. Young Australians know full well they'll be shipped off to die for the New World Order. And so recruiting has dropped. Multiculturalism has ensured no one is fighting for the old alliances anymore, going to war just because Britain and America do.
The fifth reason recruiting has nosedived is the elephant in the room - men carrying women.
Across the bloc formerly known as the Western world now, sporting organisation after organisation is forbidding trans-women in women's sports if those women have undergone a single year of male puberty. In direct political opposition to scientific fact, all areas of the ADF are now open to women who need only meet lower physical standards.
Any prospective and serious soldier is naturally turned off by a politics-over-merit recruitment and promotion process. Accordingly, alpha males are refraining from joining the ADF (and police). Consider politicians in Germany, perhaps the most liberal European country, are floating plans to reinstate the draft for school-leavers to remedy similar recruiting issues - male school-leavers only, that is.
From painful personal experience, the ADF filters its candidates on politics, blatantly so, so as to weed out conservatives (with ASIO's eager help). And so to attract the recruits it likes it is choosing to recruit non-Australians to the Australian "military" because they have a better chance of aligning politically, which is more important to the ADF brass rather than actually being born and raised in the same place.
Conservatives, especially conservative males, used to be the backbone of the military. Today what we have is an ADF officer corp that has signed on to save the world rather than protect Australia from it, and they recruit accordingly. Unfortunately force size estimates are based on protecting the country as a whole, not perpetuating only half the population's politics.
Plugging the political problems these kinds of counter-culture recruiting policies have imparted has already cost half-a-billion dollars in retention bribes. Replacing helicopters with same generation helos has cost multiple billions more.
The money to do all this has come straight from the National Disability Insurance Scheme et al.
The ADF can't recruit; it can't even shop. It's a political farce the country is and will pay the price for.
Indeed the next receipt seems already issued, the next political payment for the left's takeover of "our" institutions being the morphing of the Australian Defence Force into the Foreign Defence Force.
