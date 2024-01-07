The Canberra Timessport
Hip injury forces Nadal out of Australian Open

By Darren Walton
January 7 2024 - 8:44pm
Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a hip injury. (Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS)
Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has been forced out of the Australian Open with a hip injury.

