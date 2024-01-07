The Canberra Times
Matildas captain Kerr suffers 'devastating' ACL injury

By Glenn Moore
January 8 2024
Australia's captain and star striker Sam Kerr has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Chelsea's warm weather training camp in Morocco, the English Women's Super League club has said.

