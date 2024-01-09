Keep busy in Canberra this weekend

Created by Canadian/Australian illustrator and designer Nathan Jurevicius, Scarygirl has taken the form of graphic novels, video games, a virtual reality experience and a 2023 feature film. Adopted 12-year-old Arkie is blind in one eye and with a tentacle-like arm. She lives on an isolated peninsula with her over-protective father Blister, a giant octopus. After her father goes missing, Arkie embarks on an epic journey to the City of Light where he is being held prisoner. She finds a ragtag collection of allies as she faces the dark truth about her origins and realise her true power lies within. The film's voice cast includes Sam Neill, Deborah Mailman, Tim Minchin and Anna Torv. It's screening at of the National Film and Sound Archive's Game Over series of movie adaptations of video games at Arc Cinema on Friday, January 12 at 1pm. Other films on there this weekend are David Lynch's Mulholland Drive (2001: Friday, 7pm), an increasingly strange story about an aspiring actress who meets an amnesiac woman in Hollywood, and Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (2019: Saturday, 7pm), Quentin Tarantino's seriocomic look at Tinseltown in 1969. See: nfsa.gov.au.