Keep busy in Canberra this weekend

Created by Canadian/Australian illustrator and designer Nathan Jurevicius, Scarygirl has taken the form of graphic novels, video games, a virtual reality experience and a 2023 feature film. Adopted 12-year-old Arkie is blind in one eye and with a tentacle-like arm. She lives on an isolated peninsula with her over-protective father Blister, a giant octopus. After her father goes missing, Arkie embarks on an epic journey to the City of Light where he is being held prisoner. She finds a ragtag collection of allies as she faces the dark truth about her origins and realise her true power lies within. The film's voice cast includes Sam Neill, Deborah Mailman, Tim Minchin and Anna Torv. It's screening at of the National Film and Sound Archive's Game Over series of movie adaptations of video games at Arc Cinema on Friday, January 12 at 1pm. Other films on there this weekend are David Lynch's Mulholland Drive (2001: Friday, 7pm), an increasingly strange story about an aspiring actress who meets an amnesiac woman in Hollywood, and Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (2019: Saturday, 7pm), Quentin Tarantino's seriocomic look at Tinseltown in 1969. See: nfsa.gov.au.
Illusionist and Australia's Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd will present death-defying escapes and ingenious illusions in this theatrical spectacular. Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Sascha Williams will astound with his high risk rola-bola act that has taken him all over the world. And there's a contortionist who will twist your mind as she twists her body, a ringmaster who does far more than introduce the acts, mime, music and more. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday, January 13 at 6.30pm and Sunday, January 14 at 2pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The Australian Ballet presents a narrated show, running under an hour, to introduce the art of ballet to children three years and older. Cinderella tells the story of a beautiful and kind young girl who is forced to wait on her wicked stepmother and stepsisters. When they are invited to a ball at the palace, they cruelly don't let Cinderella join them. In tears, Cinderella is visited by her fairy godmother who magically transforms her into a princess, complete with glittering ball gown and glass slippers. Choreographed by The Australian Ballet's former artistic director David McAllister, this is a tale of true love and magic. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, from Friday, January 12 to Sunday, January 14 at 11am and 2pm daily. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
There's a lot happening this weekend at Smith's Alternative in the city. For more information and to make bookings for all events see: smithsalternative.com. On Friday from 8pm (doors open 7pm) in a Four Band Fiesta, Herald, Oh! Starving, Olympic White and DSM-6 will perform. On Saturday at 6pm (doors open 5.30pm), Detroit singer-songwriter Elspeth Tremblay will perform songs from her latest album Iconoclastic. The support act is Cris Clucas. The same night at 9pm Australian artist William Crighton returns to Smith's with British folk singer Beans on Toast. And on Sunday from 6pm (doors 5.30pm) in Band Beng Bing Bong Bung will be 40-minute sets from local bands Sonic Death Ray, The Dizzy Ducks and more.
The Tim and Gina Fairfax Discovery Centre at the National Museum of Australia is a fun, immersive play space for children of all abilities from birth to six years, their families and carers. Bookings are essential and all children must be supervised by an adult. Session includes free, child-led activities in the mini makers corner. Cost is $15 one adult and one child, $10 per additional child, $5 per additional adult, $30 for a family ticket (two adults and three children or one adult and four children). Entry is free for all adults and children with Friends memberships. Arrive early to account for parking and making your way to the Discovery Centre. See: nma.gov.au.
Sunset Cinema continues at the Eucalypt Gardens at the Australian National Botanic Gardens, On Friday is Top Gun: Maverick (2022), with Tom Cruise back as Maverick, who is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator but who has spent years avoiding promotions after the events of Top Gun (1986).
He must now confront the ugly past and an uncertain future while tasked with training the next generation of elite fighter pilots for a nearly impossible suicide mission. Among them is the son of Maverick's dead best friend Lieutenant Nick "Goose" Bradshaw. On Saturday is the 2023 Japanese animated fantasy film The Boy and the Heron, written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki. In it, a young boy named Mahito, who is yearning for his mother, ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. Gates open at 6.30pm each night, films begin at last light.
For more information and bookings see: sunsetcinema.com.au.
Experimental post-hardcore group The World At A Glance will perform in celebration of their LP, The Longest Shadow Can Only Recede, with guests Lost Coast, Hymmnn and You! Me! Dancing! at The Baso - The Abyss (Belconnen) on Sunday January 13 at 7pm.
See: tickets.oztix.com.au.
Step into the intriguing world of Australia's unsung women who reshaped cities and governance. Uncover the covert underbelly of Canberra's past, exploring enigmatic spy bunkers and hidden moats.
This guided walking tour reveals the trailblazers who shaped our city. Witness the untold tales of audacious women who transformed Australia's constitution and cities amid the iconic National Archives, Library, and Gallery.
Tours depart at 10am this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from the King George V Memorial, 18 King George Terrace, Parkes.
See: feverup.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.