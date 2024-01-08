The unlikelihood of Australian terrorist attacks doesn't negate danger

On October 8, to show solidarity with Hamas, Lebanese Hezbollah conducted a small-scale attack on Israel's northern border. Since then, there have been regular militant strikes across the border, mainly with rockets and missiles. The exchanges have been costly for Hezbollah and other Lebanese militant groups, with 233 fighters killed - compared to 12 Israel Defence Forces deaths, three of whom were non-battle casualties. The Houthis in Yemen have also shown solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza by attacking shipping bound for Israel, which in turn has had repercussions for international maritime trade.

