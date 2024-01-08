The Canberra Times
The unlikelihood of Australian terrorist attacks doesn't negate danger

By Clive Williams
January 9 2024 - 5:30am
It seems unlikely the Gaza conflict could lead to violence in Australia instigated by Hamas, Hezbollah, or Mossad - as none of them would see value in conducting attacks in Australia.

