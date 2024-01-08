'The most amazing softball players in the world' set to collide in Canberra

Head to Hawker this week and you'll catch a glimpse of some of the best softballers in the world - but don't take our word for it.
Take it from Great Britain pitcher Georgina Corrick, Softball America's 2022 pitcher of the year who softball insiders in the United States tip could become one of the sport's greatest of all time.
Because this week, Corrick will suit up for the Victorian Titans at the Australian championships beginning in Canberra on Tuesday.
"Being able to get a chance to go toe to toe with some of the most amazing softball players in the world again, I'm definitely really excited more than nervous," Corrick said.
The country's best players will descend on Canberra's Hawker International Softball Centre for the six-day tournament.
The Gilley's Shield will give players a chance to push for spots in the Australian side at July's WBSC women's softball World Cup finals, while a group of rising stars will have one eye on the sport's return to the Olympic Games in 2028.
Australian selectors have already signalled their intention to look at options for this year's World Cup and the Los Angeles Olympics in four years' time, with the sport left off the programme in Paris.
The ACT will be bolstered by Aussie Spirit captain Clare Warwick, who played at the Tokyo Olympics and has hailed the sport's return to the programme in 2028 as a crucial opportunity for growth.
"It's what the sport needs. We've gone through, in my career, iterations of being in and out of the Olympics," Warwick said.
"It is the pinnacle of our sport and it means a lot to these young players coming through, to give them that opportunity to compete at the highest level in our sport.
"Again, we can promote locally, nationally and international, the great sport we play. It means everything to high performance programs but also just at the community level to bolster those numbers, it means a lot.
"The high performance program has gone through a restructure. Not only the ACT girls, but all the young girls you're going to see this week, they've got a huge pathway ahead of them.
"We're excited to see what happens and what they bring to the competition. What an amazing thing to have."
Long before softball returns under the bright lights of the Olympics in Los Angeles, Australia will head to the World Cup.
But when they do, Corrick - who was born in Britain before becoming a college standout in the United States - won't be there to greet them.
It was her arm that kept Great Britain in the fight during last year's World Cup group stage before Australia claimed the second group slot for this year's finals.
Now Corrick - in Australia for a month, "just enough time to really feel like the 30-hour flight was super worth it" - will play a key role for a Titans outfit chasing Victoria's first Gilley's Shield win since 1985.
"International softball is a really, really small family," Corrick said.
"Mark Rigg, who works for Victoria, actually was our battery coach for GB. I've always wanted to come over here, I love playing. I had a little bit of time, it's obviously winter in the US and now it's summer here.
"I wanted to get some good training in and some good playing, so I reached out to him and wanted to see if he would have me. This is my first nationals.
"I was born [in Great Britain] and my family was born and raised there. It's definitely a really small sport there and we're seeing a little bit more of a rebirth the longer we have the program be successful.
"In the US, it's absolutely massive. Obviously we have collegiate sport, which is huge for American football. Every other sport underneath it is starting to rise and have more money put into it.
"I think college softball is the third most-watched when our women's college World Series rolls around. It has an absolutely massive cult following in the States."
