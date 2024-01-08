Police drone spots burnout with kids in the car

A police drone caught a 22-year-old driver doing burnouts near pedestrians in a car with two children in it.
It is one of a number of incidents over the weekend, when police said they were kept busy by Summernats.
"In one incident which occurred about 4pm on Saturday, a drone operated by AFP's Air Support Team observed a black Holden Commodore conduct a burnout just metres from pedestrians," ACT Policing said.
"Shortly after, police spoke to the driver in nearby Mitchell where it was identified that the 22-year-old man had two children and two adult passengers in the vehicle at the time of the offence."
The police said the driver was issued with a suspension notice banning him from driving in the ACT for three months. "His Holden Commodore was also seized," police said.
They expect him to face court charged with dangerous driving, driving an unsafely maintained vehicle with plates not properly issued, going through a red light, and speeding.
Over the four-day Summernats festival, which ended on Sunday, police mounted what they called "high-visibility patrols both in and around the event".
They said that two arrests were made on Saturday for anti-social behaviour at the event. Across the four days, 13 vehicles were seized by police.
ACT Policing Acting Superintendent Rod Anderson expressed his disappointment about what he called "hoon driving and anti-social behaviour".
"Unfortunately, police responded to several incidents of dangerous driving and general anti-social behaviour across the weekend," he said.
"This type of behaviour on our roads placed other road users and pedestrians at significant risk.
"As a result, police seized several vehicles across the four days and issued numerous defect notices.
"Anti-social behaviour was also prevalent, with police responding to various instances of fighting and general non-compliance from large crowds both inside and outside the event.
"It was really disappointing to see how many people engaged in this type of behaviour, with no regard for others that were there to enjoy the event," the senior officer said.
Police are also investigating a brawl at Summernats that invovled event patrons and security guards.
