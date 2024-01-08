The Canberra Times
Police drone spots burnout with kids in the car

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated January 8 2024 - 5:13pm, first published 1:20pm
A police drone caught a 22-year-old driver doing burnouts near pedestrians in a car with two children in it.

