Canberrans urged to check Lotto tickets after $1.4m win unclaimed

By Steve Evans
Updated January 8 2024 - 5:36pm, first published 1:27pm
Canberrans have been urged to check their Lotto tickets. Someone who bought a ticket in Curtin Newsagency and Post Office stands to win $1,441,433.03.

