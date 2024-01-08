Kylie Minogue's choreographer reimagines Jungle Book in Aussie debut

When Akram Khan was 10, he performed as The Jungle Book's Mowgli in the first ever British professional Indian dance-drama.
It was only a few years prior that he had become captivated by the 1967 Disney animated film of the same name, shocked by the fact the main character looked like him.
"I grew up on Spider-Man, Superman, Thor, Wonder Woman, all these characters. But none of them looked like me, and so suddenly, when there was a little boy with long curly hair - I had curly, long, black hair when I was a child and skinny, I was like, super bony and pale - and he was me," Khan says.
"The drawing of the Disney version was me. And I was like, 'Oh, my God'. And that really stuck with me."
In the decades since, a time when Khan has become a critically acclaimed dancer and choreographer, the man behind the Akram Khan Company and working with the likes of Kylie Minogue and Florence and the Machine.
And yet, The Jungle Book is a story that has never left him. So it is fitting his latest production, which makes its Australian premiere in Canberra next month, is a reimagination of that same story. But this time, he has done it through the eyes of his young daughter.
In this reimagined version of Jungle Book, Mowgli is a refugee in the not-too-distant future, where the world is devastated by the impact of climate change. Arriving alone in a deserted modern city, and with wild animals claiming the streets as their own, the child soon discovers unlikely allies in this strange new jungle.
"My daughter was eight at the time when we were in creation. And even though she's not officially part of the team, we were in lockdown, and she was eavesdropping on all my meetings. And she kept giving information and thoughts and I realised that actually, we should see it through her eyes, because it's the world that she's inheriting," Khan says.
As well as being a dance piece - or, "dancical" as Khan describes it as, since it also has dialogue - the performers interact with custom animation that plays out on the screen behind them. Added almost as a nod to the animated film that first captivated Khan as a child.
With a team of animators around the world, led by Nick Hillel, they were able to bring the show's different animals to life on stage. But not just bring them to life as they would an animated movie, but in a way that was choreographed to fit in with the other performers.
This meant that Khan and the animation team were in constant dialogue throughout.
"It's hand-drawn so it's a painfully long process. For each frame, you have to draw 12 times, which is equivalent to a second of animation. You don't have through animation, but can you imagine five minutes, so each second of those five minutes is 12 frames," he says.
"It was like six months, and they were working, five or six days a week. And they were kind of artistic nerds. I don't know how they sat in front of the computer, just drawing, on a pad and stuff for so long, but it's worth it.
"The animation is kind of integral to the work, it tells part of the story, but also the dancers interact with it for sure."
