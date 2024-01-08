Thunderstorms persist in ACT, so why is this El Nino summer so wet?

Thunderstorms continue to roll across the territory this summer, with many Canberrans wondering why the start to 2024 has been so wet for a period declared "El Nino".
The Bureau of Meteorology said there is a 20 to 30 per cent chance thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday could be severe in nature.
"[The ACT] will get thunderstorms, but whether they bring that really heavy rainfall is another matter," meteorologist at the Bureau, Neale Fraser said.
The risk of severe conditions could also extend to Tuesday morning and early afternoon, but the chances of Canberra experiencing severe storms was higher on Monday afternoon.
"We can't rule it out for [Tuesday] but it's more likely that severe thunderstorms will be further north in New South Wales," the meteorologist said.
The territory experienced recurring showers overnight and through the day. Since 9am, rain gauges have recorded 6.8mm at Canberra Airport and 7.4mm at Tuggeranong.
The Bureau expects Monday's storms could bring anywhere between 10 and 45 mm in rainfall to the region.
There are showers in Tuesday's forecast but the meteorologist said Canberra wouldn't experience much rain after that until the weekend when there could be another thunderstorm.
"A slight chance of showers here and there, but generally looks like, once we get through [Tuesday], it'll just be cloudy at times," Mr Fraser said.
Long-range forecasts for spring 2023 showed the likelihood of an El Nino event, a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (warmer sea surface temperatures) and below average rainfall for large areas of the country.
It was predicted last year the climate would bring a scorching summer.
"The Bureau's outlook for the severe weather season indicated above-average risk for extreme heat and fire in southern Queensland and parts of NSW, the west, northwest and Top End," the agency said in a statement.
"The outlook also indicated a typical summertime risk of severe thunderstorms, and risk of riverine flooding. Based on historical patterns, the presence of El Nino provided a likelihood of fewer tropical cyclones than in any given summer."
However, the Bureau said no two El Nino and IOD events could be the same, they had differing effects on the continent, and this was particularly true of summer months in Australia.
"Once the northern monsoon arrives, the influence of both El Nino and a positive IOD is diminished, and the chance of summer rainfall events increases," the statement said.
The agency reported about 50 per cent of El Nino events in the past had brought heavy rainfall events, particularly across areas in eastern Australia. It referred to December 2009 and August 2015 when the Illawarra region received more than 400 millimetres in 48 hours.
The reason for this year's wet El Nino summer could be a continuously positive Southern Annular Mode, a climate driver that influences rainfall in Australia.
In such an event the belt of strong westerly winds contracts towards Antarctica, which leads to weaker westerly winds and higher pressures over southern Australia, limiting cold fronts from piercing inland, the agency's website said.
"The presence of a positive SAM, combined with very high temperatures in the Tasman Sea, likely contributed to rainfall events in eastern Australia in December and January. It is unusual to see a persistently positive SAM during El Nino, as that is more typical during a La Nina phase. The widespread and regular rainfall across southeastern Australia across multiple months is similarly unusual for El Nino," the Bureau said.
The agency's January to March long-range forecast, issued on January 4, showed an increased chance of wetter conditions and cooler daytime temperatures over Canberra for the month.
Additionally, the forecast did not show a shift towards intense warmer or cooler conditions over the ACT until March.
"Likewise for rainfall there are no strong swings to wetter or drier conditions, though surrounding parts of NSW show some increased odds for above average rainfall," a Bureau spokesperson said.
