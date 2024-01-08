The Canberra Times
Police slam Summernats illegal burnout 'subspecies' as 'morons' who haven't 'evolved very far'

Updated January 8 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 3:16pm
The police have branded drivers who took part in illegal burnouts across Canberra over the four days of the Summernats car festival as a "subspecies".

