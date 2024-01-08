The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Man bailed for 'brazen, vicious' alleged bashing after Summernats

HN
By Hannah Neale
January 9 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man, accused of the "brazen and vicious" bashing of his partner after drinking at Summernats, has been granted bail despite a "horrendous history of criminal violence".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.