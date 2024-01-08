Man bailed for 'brazen, vicious' alleged bashing after Summernats

A man, accused of the "brazen and vicious" bashing of his partner after drinking at Summernats, has been granted bail despite a "horrendous history of criminal violence".
The 52-year-old, from Wright, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, when he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and burglary.
He is yet to enter pleas.
A police document states the man, who has not been named to protect the alleged victim's identity, forced open the garage door of his partner's home about 12.30am Sunday.
He is then accused of punching his partner in the head multiple times, causing the other man to fall backwards.
As the alleged victim retreated towards the kitchen, the defendant is said to have thrown him into a dining table with enough force to move it and cause a large bruise, before punching him again multiple times in the face.
"[The alleged victim] tried to fight back to defend himself which ended up in a wrestle on the ground," the document states.
He managed to get away and ran out the front door before calling triple-0 on his smart watch.
The defendant is then said to have fled the home.
When police arrived they claim to have seen a man lying on the floor with blood on his chest, face, arms and legs.
Officers say the man was "unsteady on his feet and [had] an extensive amount of blood coming from his nose and mouth".
"Police observed marks and bruising on multiple parts of his body consistent with a significant physical altercation," the document alleges.
The alleged victim refused to participate in a recorded interview with police or to go to hospital.
In court on Monday, a Legal Aid lawyer argued for the man to be granted bail.
They said the man and his partner had been in a relationship for about two years, and had attended Summernats together the day before the alleged crimes.
"Their relationship was fine at that point, they had a good day," the lawyer told the court.
"[The defendant] was under the influence of alcohol consumed at Summernats and as such does not recall the [alleged] assault taking place."
A prosecutor opposed bail, saying the man had a long history of violence both in the ACT and NSW.
The prosecutor described the latest alleged crimes as of a "brazen and vicious nature".
"[The partner] has advised police he was highly fearful of the defendant, but has taken back his concerns," the lawyer said.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker granted bail, despite what she labelled a "horrendous history of criminal violence".
"There is a weak prosecution case," she said.
The man is set to face court again on January 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.