High-rise buildings and light rail both inevitable in Canberra

By Letters to the Editor
January 9 2024 - 5:30am
Michael de Percy (January 8) asks a "serious question: do Canberrans really want to live in high-density housing"? To which I'd add an equally serious question: do you really think we get much of a choice?

