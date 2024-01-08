The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

'Midnight Train to Georgia' singer makes final stop in Canberra

By Staff Reporter
January 8 2024 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seven-time Grammy Award-winner, singer, actress and the Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight is set to bring The Farewell Tour to Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.