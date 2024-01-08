'Midnight Train to Georgia' singer makes final stop in Canberra

Seven-time Grammy Award-winner, singer, actress and the Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight is set to bring The Farewell Tour to Canberra.
Bringing her biggest hits - Licence To Kill, Midnight Train to Georgia, I Don't Want To Know, Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me and That's What Friends Are For - to stages across Australia and New Zealand, the legendary soul singer will be at the Royal Theatre on March 28.
The singer also heads to Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, and Sydney before heading across to Wellington.
"I'm so grateful to be visiting these beautiful places again and be able to share my music with the fans who are so hospitable and embrace us with open arms," she said.
"The spirit and soul brought to our performances by these amazing audiences is unmatched the world over."
Beginning her musical career at the age of four performing gospel music at church, to performing alongside her siblings in the music group, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Knight was a star in the making.
Following the success of the group, with an array of chart-topping hits across the 1960s, 70s and 80s including I Heard it Through the Grapevine, Knight also went on to have a successful solo career.
She recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including 11 solo albums, employing the talents of producers like Randy Jackson, Gary Brown and James D.C. Williams III, Jon John, Jamey Jaz, Keith Thomas, Tom Dowd and Tiger Roberts.
But the stage is where her heart lies - which is why she's saying farewell in style.
She has been consistently touring across 2022 and 2023, and has a huge 2024 ahead, with an array of headline shows already lined up across the US before heading Down Under in March.
Knight has also devoted much of her life to humanitarian and philanthropic endeavours, working with the American Diabetes Association, the American Cancer Society, the Minority AIDS Project, amFAR and Crisis Intervention, and The Boys and Girls Club.
Gladys Knight will be at the Royal Theatre on March 28. Tickets from $129.90 from Ticketek.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.