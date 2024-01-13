Revenge is sweet - and deadly

I've given Ayer cred for showing some restraint when it comes to celebrating the gore, but there is absolutely no restraint when it comes to the semiotics of his bad guys. Ayer has his lighting, art and costume teams design for the cheap seats. Just so there's no chance you might mistake who the bad guys are, they dress in wide lapels or loud Hawaiian shirts, their offices are lit with offensive neon or with halogen lights directly facing the camera causing blinding lens flare, they're played as such gum-chewing wise-asses, that you want to leap into the screen and help Statham as he gives them the smacking of their lives.