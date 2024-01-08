Summernats 'morons' spoil the fun for everyone

While some might call out Acting Inspector Mark Richardson as old school and politically incorrect for slamming Summernats hooligans as "morons" and a "subspecies" of humanity, they would be in the minority.
After all, how else do you describe self-confessed bogans who allegedly performed illegal burnouts with young children in the car and who pelted police and security guards with bottles and cans while screaming foul-mouthed abuse?
The same goes for the wannabes who, unable to cut it on the Summernats burnout track, used social media to set up illegal - and highly dangerous - burnout events in Fyshwick, Beard and Queanbeyan.
These people are the antithesis of the owners of the record 2500 cars entered for this year's events. The majority of those cars are their owners' pride and joy. They have small fortunes and hundreds of hours lavished on them during the year.
Some, especially the vehicles that contest the annual grand championship, could even be regarded as significant examples of a unique form of pop art.
They are far cry from the tired old clunkers and multicoloured demolition derby Falcons and Commodores of yesteryear driven by the "one per centers" who think they have a right to disrupt the enjoyment of others while placing their own lives, and the lives of bystanders, at risk.
While Inspector Richardson called these hoons out in a particularly refreshing and colourful fashion he was careful not to tar all attendees with the same brush.
"If we set up an IQ testing station at the border instead of a vehicle testing station we'd halve our problems," he said.
"They (the 'morons') just literally come down here to see 'how big a pest can I be this week' and that's the problem.
"It's not the people that are going there to enjoy the event, it's the people that go there just to do antisocial behaviour, it's their sole focus."
Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez, whose team has worked hard to improve the image of the event, is on the same page.
That said, it is difficult to take seriously his attempts to distance attendees from unruly behaviour by suggesting those Acting Inspector Richardson was referring to were not event attendees.
There were, as in previous years, reports of antisocial behaviour within the precinct.
This included an alleged altercation between attendees and security staff that reportedly flared up into a violent clash involving dozens of people.
A video widely shared on social media showed a person wearing a "crowd safety" vest appearing to punch a member of the crowd several times.
There have also been reports one security officer apparently threatened to kill a member of the crowd during the altercation.
Then, when the police arrived to break up the fracas, attendees were heard calling out "get the security guard".
It is the second time in two years the performance of security staff at the event has come under scrutiny.
During the 2023 event security personnel were withdrawn, apparently for their own safety, after spectators spilled over onto the internal cruise route.
Despite a promise by the organisers to review security arrangements ahead of this year's event, history repeated on the weekend with spectators once again taking over the cruise route. It had to be shut down for 45 minutes.
It is unfortunate, given the good behaviour by the vast majority of this year's record 130,000 crowd, that the actions of a small, selfish and idiotic minority has tarnished the event's reputation yet again.
