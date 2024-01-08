The Canberra Times
Summernats 'morons' spoil the fun for everyone

By The Canberra Times
January 9 2024 - 5:30am
While some might call out Acting Inspector Mark Richardson as old school and politically incorrect for slamming Summernats hooligans as "morons" and a "subspecies" of humanity, they would be in the minority.

