Charnwood intersection has re-opened following two-car crash

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Charnwood.
The intersection of Lhotsky Street and Tillyard Drive has reopened after being closed for a portion of Tuesday morning following the crash.
ACT Fire and Rescue, paramedics and police arrived on the scene soon after the call came in at 8.12am.
Paramedics assessed two people at the scene, before they were taken to hospital, an ESA spokesperson said.
