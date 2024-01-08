The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Charnwood intersection has re-opened following two-car crash

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated January 9 2024 - 11:47am, first published 8:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Charnwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.