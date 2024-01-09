Your say: What Canberrans have said about those police Summernats comments

Mick Foy: I think we are all getting a little precious if that is what police are focusing on. There is not a lot to do for the younger people here and the racetracks where they could have [done this] ... have closed down. A motor sport park that ran year-round would go a long way to solving most of these issues for car and motorcycle enthusiasts alike. But they are too noisy, so it is better to have them doing burnouts in the streets and complain (sarcasm). We want to keep young people here? We need to start thinking about what they need to make them want to stay.