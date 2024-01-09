Your say: What Canberrans have said about those police Summernats comments

Summernats 36 had record attendance thanks to high entry numbers and good weather, but as it often does, it also courted controversy as much for what happened outside the gates as in.
In particular, it left a bad taste when some enthusiasts took it upon themselves to take the burnout part of Summernats to the streets.
Acting Inspector Mark Richardson called out the bad behaviour by some, labelling it "moron tourism" done by a "subspecies of the human race", and many Canberra residents couldn't have agreed more. Others have spoken out strongly in favour of the annual event that brings people, who in turn support local business, to the city.
G A: Well done, Mr Acting Inspector. At least there's one person here who calls things (and "people") by their names, and clearly describes reality without any sugar-coating. This should also be something for our government to reflect on, and think whether this is the right tourism, the right demographics, the right species and the right IQ they want to attract to the territory.
Rahb M: For an ACT government focused on clean energy and reducing pollution, this event is a farce.
Ray Whitehead: As a supporter of Summernats, I stand together with the inspector. If you want to show off, there is plenty of opportunity to do it in the festival. Once you leave the gates, and you want to continue, you are just a hoon. Hooning in public is akin to firing a rifle at random out of your front door.
Mick Foy: I think we are all getting a little precious if that is what police are focusing on. There is not a lot to do for the younger people here and the racetracks where they could have [done this] ... have closed down. A motor sport park that ran year-round would go a long way to solving most of these issues for car and motorcycle enthusiasts alike. But they are too noisy, so it is better to have them doing burnouts in the streets and complain (sarcasm). We want to keep young people here? We need to start thinking about what they need to make them want to stay.
G Duck: I'm waiting for Summernats supporters to tell us that it was not official entrants. Well in my area three cars with Summernats numbers on the windscreens were hooning around the suburb for three days putting children, dog walkers etc in danger. Apparently, roundabouts are just for burn outs.
Jim Billson: You people living on the north side have got no idea. Come down south if you want to see burnout marks, and they aren't from Summernats, Tuggernats is alive and well every night of the year, it's disgraceful.
Martin W: Well Canberra's annual "Hoonfest" has finally come to an end. Our streets and car parks marked with rubber from burn-outs, publicised brawls between patrons and security to be sorted out, and an understaffed and exhausted police force trying to get the government's attention. Where are you Mr Barr?
Kirribilly Whilly: As an inner north resident, Summernats doesn't bother me as I take my summer holiday A.B.C. - Anywhere But Canberra.
J Irvine: Acting Inspector Mark Richardson should be given a OAM for his comments. We all think it though no one in authority has had backbone to say it! Kudos to ACT Policing!!!
Xtine Shaw: When I moved to Downer in '89, yes I was told about Summernats by neighbours and how bad it was and that it was never happening again due to disgusting behaviour at Dickson. It unfortunately kept going and I knocked on [the chief minister] Rosemary Follett's door (Downer resident) at 9pm after being too scared to go to Dickson shops in 1990. It's the pattern of behaviour every year that is appalling, and just because I wasn't there for 1988 doesn't mean I'm not entitled to an opinion.
Raymond Morrison: Really who here was affected in a way. The local businesses love it. They get a boost to their economy. A very large boost over three days a year. We were all 15 once remember. The people complaining should ban it and watch the town slowly die. Take the money get off the high horse and be glad they not on ice and braking into your home.
Jeff Fletcher: This guy for PM. So refreshing saying what we're all thinking.
Bruce Donald: Wait, so this is what leadership is. Move over Barr there's a new sheriff in town!!
Daniel A: More Summernats! Great event, great for Canberra, and great to see so many people visiting our city :)
Craig Sommerville: I hope acting Inspector Richardson doesn't get hauled in by his seniors for venting some genuine frustration of a front-line cop. Good on you Mark!
J D: We have no leadership on this issue from Barr. Stop giving this event money to come to Canberra. We don't want it. The police have got this right. The silent majority will let Labor know what we think at this year's elections.
Thea Huber: If only!!! Mandatory IQ testing at the borders would also keep many idiots out of the Federal parliament! Compulsory alcohol and drug testing at APH. would sort out the rest of the pests!
