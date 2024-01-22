Pitfalls lurk in the rush to build upwards

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Remove the balconies, seldom used anyway, and it would resemble a housing block from 1960s East Germany. It's a hulking new complex on a six-lane highway on Sydney's southern fringe and made up of apartment blocks laid out in a double square.
In a bid to humanise it, the developers have called it a village but, to me, it looks more like a prison, a place where the Australian dream went to die. Also, where a future nightmare might be brewing.
I imagine it in four decades' time. Will its newness be overtaken by crumbling render and rust stains? Will the landscaped gardens between those towers succumb to neglect, the wind whipping up eddies of grit and litter?
Today's answer to the housing crisis - the rush to greater density - might just become the ghetto of tomorrow.
Our big cities are full of examples where rushed solutions to past housing crises destroyed entire suburbs. The 1960s population boom saw the frenzied building of small boxy apartment blocks. Thrown up in haste, many were poorly designed and built and now stand neglected and unloved, offering shelter but not much of what you'd call quality of life.
In an earlier housing crisis, triggered by the Great Depression, Labor senator Richard Keane aired his fears about the knee-jerk apartment rush.
In his 1938 pamphlet Housing: The Soul of the Nation, he wrote: "The herding of thousands into flats - merely a reproduction of the menace of congestion in a modern disguise - the falling birthrate, the susceptibility to epidemics, the diminishing attraction of home life and of family life, the modern discontented outlook, the reported increasing tendency of children to ailments - these are but a few of the symptoms of the malady which it is our responsibility to cure."
Keane's words resonated this month when property forecasts predicted increased demand for detached houses among millennials wanting to start families. But that demand is set to grow at the very time the Housing Industry Association says the construction of standalone dwellings will trough.
While apartment living is attractive to many, the desire to bring up kids on their own patch of ground is hardwired into our psyche. The biggest population shift during the pandemic - with its lockdowns and restrictions on movement - was to the much derided outer sprawl of our biggest cities. Confinement in apartments was amplified, fuelling a hunger for space - a place for the kids to play, the great Australian dream.
Yet, just a few years later, we're told repeatedly we need housing where the jobs are, that our cities need to become denser, that we need to adjust to apartment living. We never hear a call for the jobs to shift to where the people are. In fact, it's going in the opposite direction as big companies pressure their employees to return to the office despite the pandemic showing us remote working worked.
Even regional cities like Newcastle are experiencing a head-spinning rush to put people into apartments. That city has just recorded a 642 per cent increase in apartment approvals, while house approvals only grew by 12 per cent and medium density approvals declined 38 per cent.
It's said haste makes waste and in NSW you just have to ask owners of apartments found to have serious defects and subjected to rectification notices how that feels. So far this year, eight notices have been issued, including one for a new, luxury 900-unit complex the Building Commissioner says is at long-term risk of collapse.
Add that to the dozens of serious defects found last year in apartment developments and a worrying trend emerges. NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler has vowed to rid the state of dodgy developers, who he says account for 20 per cent in the property game.
Still, you'd be flat out convincing me to buy off the plan in a new apartment complex.
