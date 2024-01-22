Pitfalls lurk in the rush to build upwards

Old Donald from Lake Macquarie writes: "My referee for my PhD and professor for my Master's, a certain Marshall McLuhan (eat yer heart out!) used to refer to the TV as the magic fish tank. Marshall introduced us to 'hot' and 'cold' mediums (sic) and maintained that the new hot massage (sic again) of the TV had shrunk the global world like nothing before it. The electronic universe had reshaped everything. To his self-confessed shame Marshall coached and prepared Nixon for the 1968 elections. 'Look at the TV camera, it's where your success lies' he told us had been his number one mantra. I wonder what he'd make of the personal computer, where if you don't like your life you can just reinvent yourself."