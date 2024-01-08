KardiaChain Revolutionises e-commerce with transparency and trust

Consumers are demanding a higher level of transparency in their digital interactions. Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis

The increasing prevalence of borderless e-commerce suggests a promising avenue for online retailers.



Projections for the 2023 global e-commerce market soared to a staggering $6.3 trillion, hinting at the possibility of sustained growth in the coming years.

In the e-commerce industry, trust is the currency that drives transactions.



With a significant 21.2 per cent of total retail sales expected to be facilitated through online channels by 2024, consumers are demanding a higher level of transparency in their digital interactions.

To meet this demand, KardiaChain, a pioneering force in the blockchain landscape, has embarked on a transformative journey in collaboration with FADO, a prominent player in the Vietnamese e-commerce market. Together, they are redefining the e-commerce experience by introducing unprecedented transparency and traceability.

While the global e-commerce market has become a bustling arena, surpassing $4 trillion in sales in 2022 and constituting around 19 percent of the total retail sales worldwide, this growth has brought its own set of challenges.



Issues like fair trade practices and transparent supply chains have surfaced, prompting FADO to turn to blockchain technology as a catalyst for change.

KardiaChain CEO Huy Nguyen sees this collaboration as a quantum leap for both companies and the e-commerce sector.



"Our partnership with FADO is not just about enhancing an e-commerce platform; it's about redefining how users perceive and engage in online transactions. Blockchain, with its inherent transparency, is the perfect tool to instil trust in the digital marketplace," he said.

The transparent revolution

The strategic collaboration between KardiaChain and FADO is set to usher in a transparency revolution in e-commerce. This partnership promises several key benefits for users and the industry at large.

It gives consumers the ability to trace products from origin to delivery, fostering reliability in their purchases.



KardiaChain's decentralised infrastructure also ensures secure and transparent transactions on the FADO platform, instilling confidence in users.

An innovative facet of this collaboration introduces user rewards in FADO coins.



Leveraging KardiaChain's blockchain capabilities, FADO plans to incentivise user engagement and loyalty, fostering a mutually beneficial ecosystem.



Additionally, the integration of stablecoins aims to facilitate seamless cross-border transactions, addressing a persistent challenge in the global e-commerce landscape.

KardiaChain's distinct approach to blockchain aligns seamlessly with FADO's vision for a fair and transparent e-commerce platform.



The platform's emphasis on scalability, security, and decentralisation sets the stage for a new era in online transactions.



"E-commerce is evolving, and consumers deserve a trustworthy platform. KardiaChain's blockchain infrastructure offers decentralisation and transparency, making it an ideal fit for enhancing e-commerce platforms like FADO," Huy Nguyen said.

Unveiling transparent transactions

This partnership also positions both companies at the forefront of the evolving e-commerce landscape.



By harnessing the power of blockchain, KardiaChain and FADO are not just revolutionising transactions; they are building a foundation for a more equitable and secure digital marketplace.

As the collaboration unfolds, consumers can anticipate a more transparent and rewarding e-commerce experience.



The fusion of FADO's market expertise with KardiaChain's cutting-edge blockchain technology marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of online transactions.

