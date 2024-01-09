Hair care hacks: How to separate fact from fiction

The truth: What you really need to keep your hair at its most healthy and beautiful. Picture Shutterstock

We've all succumbed to the pressures of the internet. Each of us has tried a hair care hack (or three, let's be real, Goldilocks) and been burned by the results - in some cases quite literally.

How can we tell if a late-night shower and hair wash (skipping the blow dryer) before heading straight to bed on a cotton pillowcase is really all that bad? Does cutting your hair or shaving your head really help your hair grow back thicker, fuller, or stronger?



Does your pillowcase fabric have any effect on your hair health? Should you shampoo every day? Should you use a conditioner after every shampoo? Grey hair - to pluck or not to pluck? These are all very good questions.

Below you'll find the truth behind some of the most publicised social media hair care hacks and claims. Get the truth and discover what you really need to keep your hair at its most healthy and beautiful.

Fact: Silk pillowcases reduce frizz

Silk pillowcases are ideal for hair that has been processed or damaged in some way. Consumer Reports indicates that silk allows hair to retain moisture because it does not absorb like cotton does. Not only that, the silky smooth surface causes less friction therefore reducing hair breakage and frizz.

These smooth operators also have the potential to reduce facial wrinkles and fine lines. Who doesn't like a product that multitasks in its sleep?

Fiction: Cutting your hair makes it grow back thicker and faster

Cutting the ends of your hair frequently or shaving your head will not cause it to grow more quickly. It's common misconception, but the reality is, even with a healthy diet packed with vitamins and minerals hair grows only by around half an inch each month. Regular cuts may improve hair health by preventing split ends and breakage. But while hair might appear fuller or healthier, the growth rate remains unchanged.

The same is true even if you shave your head. Hair begins its journey deep within the follicles under the skin's surface, where roots take shape through a combination of proteins and blood nourishment. By the time hair emerges above the skin, it's technically dead, and shaving just cuts this dead hair at the skin's level. It doesn't reach down to where hair is actually growing, so it doesn't change the hair's natural color, how thick it is, or how fast it grows. That all happens underneath the skin, well away from your razor's reach.

Fact: Sleeping with wet locks is unhealthy your hair

Did you know a healthy strand of hair can stretch an additional 30% when wet? Hair care experts agree that when your hair is wet, it can be predisposed to breakage and split ends because the structure of the strand at the molecular level is at its weakest.

Sleeping on wet hair allows any number of more concerning issues to arise - everything from increased friction causing breakage to that prolonged warm, moist environment that encourages bacterial and fungal growth.

The easy solution? Blot your wet hair dry with a soft towel or use the cold setting on a hair dryer.

Fiction: Plucking one grey hair causes more to grow

In the Medical Myth article "Does Pulling One Gray Hair Cause More to Grow in its Place?" preventive medicine physician Dr. Shaskank Kraleti, MD of University of Arkansas Medical School explains that "plucking a grey hair will only get you a new grey hair in its place because there is only one hair that is able to grow per follicle. Your surrounding hairs will not turn white until their own follicles' pigment cells die."

So unless you are overprocessing (think: bleaching your hair repeatedly or for long periods of time) your hair follicles to the point where each one's pigment cells die turning hair grey or white, you have nothing to worry about.

Fiction: Shampooing every day is bad for your hair

It's hard to say whether this hair myth is fact or fiction because there is no blanket right answer for how often everyone should wash their hair. Carolyn Goh, MD, assistant clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA indicates that some situations such as frequent exercisers, those with fine hair, people living in humid places, and those with oily scalps require daily washes followed by conditioning. For the rest of us (those with thicker or dry or even curly hair), going two to even three or more days without shampooing is justified.

To understand why there is a difference you need to understand what shampoo actually does to your hair. It is a detergent agent meant to trap and remove excess naturally occurring sebum, or oil, from your hair. If you shampoo too frequently for your hair type or "hair climate" (where you live or how sweaty you get) you can end up with dry, brittle hair or even a dry, flakey scalp. If you shampoo too infrequently, your hair can become oily, weighed down, and difficult to style.

Here's the Golden Rule, Goldilocks: Go with your gut and no matter how often you lather up and finish with conditioner, make sure you're using a trusted brand like De Lorenzo, Olaplex, Davines or Redken.

Fiction: Using conditioner weighs down fine hair

According to numerous experts, the right conditioner can and should do the EXACT opposite. Think of it like this - you've just shampooed away all the product, dirt, sweat, and oil on your hair and scalp using a detergent agent.



Now you must effectively moisturise just like you would your face after your favourite almond or apricot facial scrub. The right conditioner acts as a moisturiser, providing a layer of protection and sealing those wide open, clean hair cuticles giving hair movement and shine.