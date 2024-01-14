The Canberra Times
Money and happiness; it's what you do with it that matters

January 15 2024 - 4:30am
Connection stands out as a major factor: humans are inherently social creatures, and meaningful relationships provide a sense of belonging and support. Photo Shutterstock
Can money buy happiness? It's a topic that has intrigued people for hundreds of years and - predictably - there are many viewpoints. Thankfully, the wealth of research about happiness has reached a consensus that money or possessions by themselves do not guarantee happiness. Let's look at some of the key findings.

