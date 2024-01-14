Money and happiness; it's what you do with it that matters

Can money buy happiness? It's a topic that has intrigued people for hundreds of years and - predictably - there are many viewpoints. Thankfully, the wealth of research about happiness has reached a consensus that money or possessions by themselves do not guarantee happiness. Let's look at some of the key findings.
A famous paper on the topic was published in 2010 by Princeton's Daniel Kahneman and Angus Deaton. They concluded that happiness rose steadily until income reached $US75,000, but then happiness levelled off and plateaued. However, in 2021 a contradictory study by Pennsylvania's Matthew Killingsworth found that happiness rose steadily with income above $75,000, and there was no evidence of a plateau. Ignore the numbers - they are way out of whack in Australia - we couldn't even get a loan to buy a shack on an income of $75,000 a year - but the contradictory conclusions are intriguing.
Professor Barbara Mellers was called as arbiter to examine the differences between the studies and found that the two projects had used different methodologies. The first study had looked at unhappy people only, whereas the second one looked at a whole range of people. Her conclusion was that for those in the least happy group, happiness rises with income until $100,000 is reached; for those in the middle range of emotional well-being happiness increases linearly with income; and for the happiest group, the association between income and happiness actually accelerates as income rises.
Most people want to be happy, but how do you define happiness? The answer, of course, varies from person to person, but there are common threads. Connection stands out as a major factor: humans are inherently social creatures, and meaningful relationships provide a sense of belonging and support. Whether through family, friends, or romantic partners, the bonds we forge contribute significantly to our overall wellbeing. Shared laughter, mutual understanding, and the comfort of companionship nourish the soul and create a foundation for a happy life.
Another factor is purpose. Having a sense of direction, and feeling that one's actions contribute to a greater good can bring profound satisfaction. Purpose can be expressed in various forms - from pursuing a meaningful career to engaging in volunteer work or dedicating time to personal passions. It is the pursuit of goals and the feeling of making a positive impact on the world - rather than what those goals are - that adds substance and flavour to life, and advances you on the journey toward happiness.
Another way to think about it is to define happiness as an absence of chronic stress. And what are the main causes of stress? Loneliness, lack of purpose, not having enough money, and ill health. Because each of these can be a cause of great unhappiness, wealth by itself is no guarantee of happiness. There's not much point in being a multimillionaire aged 85 if you have serious chronic health conditions, are on bad terms with your family, and think your existence is pointless.
So, lack of money virtually guarantees unhappiness. Think of the hundreds of thousands of Australians who were getting by quite happily with their mortgage payments, but are now facing severe stress because of the huge rise in interest rates. This is one reason I keep telling people to get their financial affairs in order as soon as possible: it's a guaranteed stress saver.
In short, while money may not be able to buy happiness, having enough money to meet your needs - and some over - will definitely avoid the unhappiness of chronic stress. After that? Further research shows that if you have plenty of money, you'll be happiest if you use it to serve your chosen purpose, and to buy experiences, particularly those that forge and strengthen connections. It's not the money, it's what you do with it that matters.
I am 66, just retired and want to apply for the age pension come end year when I reach pensionable age. I have $110,000 in super and have minimal savings. My wife is 62 and receives a disability support pension. We own an investment property worth $800,000 rented out for $700 a week. Our non-financial assets such as car and furniture would be worth no more than $50,000. For the purpose of Centrelink asset test, I was told that money in super counts towards our assets - can you please advise if I should move my super into another account like a retirement account, or even withdraw it so that I will have a higher chance of qualifying for/or a higher pension.
Your issue here is not superannuation, it is your investment property and your combined assets are getting close to $1,003,000 which is the cut-off point for a couple under the assets test. One option is to withdraw all your super and place that in your wife's name where it will not be counted until she reaches pensionable age. Make sure your personal effects are at market value which puts around $5000 as the appropriate value for most couples. Value the car at second-hand wholesale value. The big decision long term is whether you keep the investment property or sell it - factors here will include its potential and what capital gains tax will be payable if you do sell it. This is an area where you need expert advice.
I have just sold a house and plan to renovate my home. I have $170,000 in the bank which is earmarked for the renovations. Will Centrelink include this $170,000 for renovations as an asset? I know Centrelink states that renovations are not included in the asset test but what happens in the meantime? With builders being in high demand it could take up to 12 months for completion. I'm worried if this money is placed in the bank or anywhere else, Centrelink will treat it as an asset and reduce the age pension. If I have a quote from the builder for the renovations is this enough for Centrelink not to reduce my pension any further? Or will my renovation money be counted as an asset until the building works are completed?
The bottom line is that you can't have a principal home and surplus home sale proceeds exempt at the same time. Therefore, the renovation money will be fully assessable. Of course, once building starts, and you make progress payments, those funds will reduce, and your pension should increase.
You have often written about capital gains tax on death, and mentioned that death does not trigger CGT - any CGT liability would normally pass to the beneficiaries. But we wonder what the situation would be if a couple jointly owned a share portfolio, and one member of the couple died. Automatically, the survivor would receive the 50 per cent share that was owned by the deceased. What is the capital gains tax position?
The survivor would still inherit the cost base of the deceased. For example, if a couple owned $200,000 worth of shares, which cost $50,000, the holding would be worth $100,000 each with the cost base of $25,000 each. On death the survivor would own $200,000 of shares with a cost base of $50,000. In other words, no CGT liability is triggered. Keep in mind that the above comments apply only to shares acquired post CGT. Shares purchased pre CGT 20 September 1985 have a different cost base for the surviving spouse. The cost base for pre CGT shares is the market value of the shares on the date of death.
