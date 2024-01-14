Money and happiness; it's what you do with it that matters

Your issue here is not superannuation, it is your investment property and your combined assets are getting close to $1,003,000 which is the cut-off point for a couple under the assets test. One option is to withdraw all your super and place that in your wife's name where it will not be counted until she reaches pensionable age. Make sure your personal effects are at market value which puts around $5000 as the appropriate value for most couples. Value the car at second-hand wholesale value. The big decision long term is whether you keep the investment property or sell it - factors here will include its potential and what capital gains tax will be payable if you do sell it. This is an area where you need expert advice.

