'I'd hate to move to Canberra': Thunder defend Sydney base as legend calls for more games at Manuka

The Sydney Thunder is keen to strike a new deal to play more Big Bash games in Canberra, but the club has swatted away suggestions of a full-time move to Manuka Oval.
Australian legend Ricky Ponting sparked debate on Monday night when he flagged Canberra as a potential haven that could save the Thunder and end the controversy surrounding the Sydney Showgrounds pitch.
The Thunder is in the final season of a deal to play at least two men's Big Bash games in the capital, with the last match of the agreement to be played against the Adelaide Strikers on Sunday night.
The Thunder and the ACT government are both keen on an extension, but there is also a push for Canberra to have more Big Bash content or its own team in the future.
Thunder officials say the club is committed to sharing games between Canberra and Sydney. A contracted season this year led to three home games at Homebush, and two at Manuka Oval.
It's unclear if that split will remain the same as part of any new deal, but Thunder captain Chris Green fired back at Ponting's suggestion that Manuka would be a better home venue.
"I'd hate to see us move down [to Canberra] permanently. I like staying at home, playing at home, having my family come and watch me play. This is our home base," Green said.
The Thunder made 8-137 against the Perth Scorchers on a spin-friendly pitch, which was likened to the playing surfaces in India. The Scorchers cruised to a seven-wicket win.
Ponting described the pitch as "unplayable" and "substandard as far as BBL wickets are concerned".
"It's nothing about the actual stadium, I just think the wicket that we're seeing tonight is substandard for BBL," Ponting said on Channel 7.
"It's as simple as that ... The problem I've got with it is that the Sydney Thunder have been a struggling team for the last few years, it's fair to say that.
"How are you going to attract young players from around Australia or even overseas players to come and play at your club if they're going to be batting on a wicket like that? That's the concern I've got."
Manuka is used sparingly by Cricket Australia, but the Thunder have been regular visitors since first striking a deal to bring games to Canberra.
The club plays men's and women's matches at Manuka Oval, while Cricket Australia hosts the Prime Minister's XI and select men's and women's short-form internationals.
There is a growing push for more matches at Manuka Oval, and the ACT government and Cricket ACT jointly submitted a bid for fixtures at the end of last year.
Another Test match, more internationals, a Sheffield Shield team and the prospect of a standalone Big Bash team have all been raised by ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.
Ponting is a fan of Manuka Oval, suggesting the Thunder should play more games at the venue given it's availability and the state of the pitch and playing surface.
The change in the Big Bash schedule this year led to the Thunder playing two of their five home games in Canberra. It's unclear if that will continue next season.
"I just think it's always been a really inconsistent surface [at the Sydney Showground]," Ponting said in commentary.
"... I don't think the players would be able to turn up, look at the wicket and know exactly what they're going to get ... no one wants that."
Asked for a solution, Ponting said: "Well I think for years the Sydney Thunder have talked about how they like playing in Canberra.
"Maybe that's a solution. It's a great venue, it's always a very good wicket down there. That might be a solution if there is a concern about attracting younger players. I'm not saying there is [a concern], because they've actually got some good young players in this current squad.
"But you mightn't have them forever if the wicket continues to be this way."
Ponting's endorsement is a boost for Cricket ACT and the government as they continue negotiations to secure more content.
Manuka, however, isn't immune to pitch criticism.
The AFL has first rights to the venue during the football season for men's and women's GWS Giants games before being prepared for cricket.
The turf was re-laid at the end of the football season last year, leading to a slow wicket for the Prime Minister's XI game against Pakistan. It prompted Pakistan to flag their concerns and suggest the pitch had been doctored to derail the visitor's preparations.
"We ticked most of the boxes as a team, but obviously really surprised and disappointed with the arrangements in Canberra," said Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez.
"The pitch we received for the practice [match in Canberra], that was the slowest we can ever, ever play on as a visiting team in Australia.
"The disappointment was really high because we were not expecting these kinds of arrangements. Some of it was maybe tactics."
The Thunder remain committed to their western Sydney home, despite question marks over a Showground wicket.
The Thunder's seven-wicket loss to Perth on Monday was plagued by questions over a slow, spinning wicket that produces the lowest scoring rates in the competition.
Ashton Agar took 2-6 off four overs for Perth, as the Thunder were kept to 8-137 from their 20 overs. The Scorchers reached their target with five balls to spare.
It is not the first time the Sydney Showground wicket has come under attack, with Scorchers captain Ashton Turner labelling it "disappointing" in early 2019.
The run-rate at the Showground of 7.76 since the BBL's inception is the lowest of all regular grounds, with spinners and off-pace deliveries the norm.
That raises questions over the ability of the venue - situated in one of Sydney's most-populated areas - to assist the BBL in acting as a gateway for new fans into the sport.
Former Australia skipper Ponting, in commentary for Seven on Monday night, went as far as to question whether the Thunder should move to Canberra permanently, concerned the Showground wicket would stop them attracting or keeping talent.
Two of the Thunder's home games this summer are at Canberra's Manuka Oval.
But it's understood there are no plans for the Thunder to shelve western Sydney, or for the number of games in the area to be reduced.
It is more likely the Thunder could increase games in the region, given its population of 2.6 million, with the hope of kick-starting the introduction of better facilities.
Thunder captain Green rejected any suggestion the Thunder should pick up and leave the Showground for the capital.
"We're the Sydney Thunder, this is where we like to play. This is our home ground. This is where we're from, the west of Sydney," Green said.
Green also shot down any suggestion the Showground pitch had been a long-term issue, joking he would love to take the wicket everywhere he goes as a spinner.
"This is better than a lot of wickets in the country. It's just about adapting to those conditions better," Green said on Monday.
"We had a 200-game here last year (in the finals) and the rain ruined it. The Sixers game this year was a sellout, and the rain ruined it.
"If we scored 10 more runs or about five less wides tonight, it's probably going down to the last ball which is an entertaining fixture.
"So I disagree with those comments.
"We can't just roll out a belter of a wicket and have 220 plays 220, because that tests one side of skill - but this is another side of skill."
