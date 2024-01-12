Catch some comedy and a cool Cat

On Tuesday at 5.30pm, you can come in for a game of chess and see artist Bec Schaefer's exhibition Rough World. At 7pm (doors open 6.30pm), roots musician Martha Spencer and folkie Archer will perform as a duo. And on Wednesday at 4pm, musicians from the local old timey/folk/acoustic scene will gather to lead an open session of Americana/old-time music. Then at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm) comes Classical Capers, an open mic event for classical musicians.

