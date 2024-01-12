Catch some comedy and a cool Cat

Dr Seuss used only 200 words to write his classic 1957 story, now presented live on stage. What happens when two bored kids inside on a rainy day are visited by the title character and his companions Thing One and Two?
Find out at the Canberra Theatre on Tuesday, January 16 with performances at 10.30am and 1pm. Spoiler alert for those who aren't familiar with the book: it doesn't take long for things to go crazy. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
There's lots coming up next week at this city venue at 76 Alinga Street. On Monday at 12.30pm (doors open at noon) is Lunchulele, an hour of ukelele music of many kinds. Then at 4pm, Canberra Eurosession presents folk music from across Europe.
On Tuesday at 5.30pm, you can come in for a game of chess and see artist Bec Schaefer's exhibition Rough World. At 7pm (doors open 6.30pm), roots musician Martha Spencer and folkie Archer will perform as a duo. And on Wednesday at 4pm, musicians from the local old timey/folk/acoustic scene will gather to lead an open session of Americana/old-time music. Then at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm) comes Classical Capers, an open mic event for classical musicians.
Some events are free. For more information see: smithsalternative.com.
Writer-director Jocelyn Moorhouse's 1991 film Proof explores a complicated triangle between blind man Martin (Hugo Weaving) - who photographs the world around him as evidence - his housekeeper Celia (Geneviève Picot), and his new friend Andy (Russell Crowe).
It's on at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive on Saturday January 13 at 2pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
Fancy a laugh? The next Open Mic Comedy@The Basement on Tuesday at 7pm might be just what you need.
Entry is free. To reserve a spot see: eventbrite.com.
For the past 28 years, emerging comedians have gathered for a showdown of wits in this open-mic comedy competition (alumni include Hannah Gadsby, Ronny Chieng and Rhys Nicholson). Get ready to witness the rise of the next wave of comedians.
The ACT heats are at Novotel Canberra from Thursday to Saturday at 8pm. This is an 18+ event. See: trybooking.com.
The Movement Centre Canberra obstacle course is packed full of ways for little ones up to six years old to jump, run, climb, swing and bounce. Infants up to one year of age can enjoy a separate dedicated baby space filled with sensory and vestibular play equipment designed for non-mobile and crawling babies.
The two-hour sessions (9.30am to 11.30am) are on from Monday January 15 to Thursday January 25 at GymbaROO, 25 Richmond Avenue Fairbairn.
More information and bookings: eventbrite.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.