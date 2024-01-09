South Africa's case for Palestine is completely topsy turvy

In its case against Israel, South Africa will be supported by interventions mostly from the Arab League, Organisation for Islamic Cooperation, and African Union, as well as by their individual members and likeminded states, who form about half of UN member states. This "pile on" strategy is a game winner. It is used repeatedly to urge judicial advisory opinions of the UN court against Israel. Such opinions are issued at the request of the General Assembly, which they control by votes. The UN Court will succumb to political dominance, as it always does.