South Africa's case for Palestine is completely topsy turvy

By Gregory Rose
January 10 2024 - 5:30am
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 10, 2023. Picture Shutterstock
Alice said about Wonderland: "Nothing would be what it is because everything would be what it isn't. And contrariwise, what it is, it wouldn't be, and what it wouldn't be, it would. You see?" Through her words, Lewis Carroll anticipated 21st-century anti-Israel discourse.

