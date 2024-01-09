The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'The TikTok sensation' with a million followers helping a Canberra star

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated January 9 2024 - 6:09pm, first published 5:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You might not have heard of him, but somewhere in Melbourne stands a basketball coach preaching to more than one million followers - and Canberra Capitals star Gemma Potter is singing from the same hymn sheet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.