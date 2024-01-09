'The TikTok sensation' with a million followers helping a Canberra star

You might not have heard of him, but somewhere in Melbourne stands a basketball coach preaching to more than one million followers - and Canberra Capitals star Gemma Potter is singing from the same hymn sheet.
Potter spent more time under the knife than she had on the court for Canberra following two anterior cruciate ligament tears which put her WNBL career on hold.
The 21-year-old was on the comeback trail when she crossed paths with Jono Hansford - a basketball guru with a massive social media following.
Hansford has more than 665,000 followers on TikTok and more than 531,000 on Instagram after videos of him coaching basketballers went exploded online.
"The TikTok sensation, that's what we give him crap for," Potter grinned.
But the Capitals star says Hansford's off-season sessions with Potter and Southside Flyers young gun Dallas Loughridge are "definitely correlating into games".
"He was working out a couple of the other local girls and I saw him at the court. We just mutually messaged each other and he was able to come out with me and Dal," Potter said.
"We had the two of us there [going through] the same thing, so he was just putting the program together and that included the on-court workouts with him.
"[Dallas and I] were on very similar timelines. I was able to work with him and it was awesome to pick his mind.
"He's worked with so many athletes and he is quite precise with what he wants you to do, so being able to get reps in with him day in, day out was awesome. It's definitely correlating into games."
Potter is shooting at a career-high 40 per cent from the field this season - up from 32.1 per cent in her rookie year before two ACL ruptures stunted her momentum.
"We have been working on various aspects of her game, but I have been particularly impressed with the progress she has made in her three-point shooting," Hansford posted on social media.
"In addition to shooting the ball at a high rate, Gemma is also putting in a lot of effort to understand what makes her shot so precise. Therefore if she misses, identifying the flaw and making the necessary adjustment."
Now she wants to fire from long range again as the Capitals return to the National Convention Centre for the first time in a month when they host the Perth Lynx on Thursday night.
There's only one game between us and sixth place, so one game can change the whole look of that ladder.- Gemma Potter
Canberra took a match to the Tuggeranong Basketball Stadium, before they were forced to shift their last home game to a high school gymnasium on short notice.
A power failure at the National Convention Centre left officials scrambling to find a new home for one night only last month.
They landed at Radford College - but the drama mattered little as the Capitals surged to back-to-back wins.
Potter is hoping game day will be a little more settled this week as normal service resumes, with the Capitals desperate to rise from the bottom of the table.
"There's only one game between us and sixth place, so one game can change the whole look of that ladder," Potter said.
"We just turned a corner as a whole group. We were really able to get on the same page from the top to the bottom. When that happens, we are able to read each other better and read what the coaches want as well.
"When we did turn the corner, the results showed how well we're gelling together.
"We always want to do it in front of our fans because they're the ones who stick with us through the wins and the losses. Hopefully the NCC is a good sell-out."
