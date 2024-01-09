Why 2024 could be the ideal time to buy your first home

A changing interest rate market and the possibility of weak price growth could define Canberra's property market in 2024, experts say.
It could also put first home buyers in a promising position, so long as they've been able to "squirrel away some savings" over the last few years.
Here, three experts share their predictions for Canberra real estate in 2024.
After just a 0.5 per cent rise in Canberra home values in 2023, a "mild increase" can be expected in 2024, CoreLogic head of residential research Eliza Owen said.
"Canberra may be one of the weaker performers of the capital city markets in 2024," she said.
Ms Owen said 2024 could be a year of "two halves", starting with subdued conditions for the first six months.
"Households are obviously being very squeezed by things like high interest rates, high cost of living, high tax take," she said.
"There's also a really low savings rate nationally, so that means less money for deposits as well."
Home values could see a more substantial increase from the second half of the year, Ms Owen said, when the Reserve Bank could cut the cash rate.
"As the potential for interest rate reduction manifests, that will probably create some upward pressure on dwelling values toward the end of the year," she said.
Ray White chief economist Nerida Conisbee agreed a cash rate cut was on the cards, but possibly even earlier.
She said a reduction during the first half of 2024 was looking likely.
"This is great news for mortgage holders who have had to endure the sharpest increase in rates ever recorded," she said.
Ms Owen said sellers would need to be more realistic about their price expectations in 2024.
"Just because you've got the interaction of the very high interest rate environment with weak economic conditions," she said.
Those hoping to sell a unit, which were oversupplied in 2023, may have to consider dropping their price.
"So for investors who are trying to sell a unit or even for owner occupiers, I think just being conscious that there is a lot of competition out there with other sellers, which might mean heavier discounting is required," Ms Owen said.
These conditions put first home buyers in a beneficial position for the year ahead, Ms Owen said.
The portion of income required to service a new mortgage in the ACT was around 38 per cent at the end of 2023, the latest housing affordability report by CoreLogic and ANZ found.
It might sound high but Canberra's rate of affordability was far better than in Sydney or Adelaide, where the report found households would need to sacrifice 58 per cent and 48 per cent of their income respectively.
The time required to save a 20 per cent deposit in Canberra had also improved from 9.5 years in mid-2022 to 8.3 years.
"So there might be some people who have managed to squirrel away some savings that find the market a little more accessible than it was in 2022," Ms Owen said.
LJ Hooker Project Marketing ACT managing director Andrew Ligdopoulos also expected Canberra first home buyers to emerge in 2024.
"A lot of them have been out of the market for the last year and a half with prices escalating, interest rates going up," he said.
A shortage of new medium-density housing was emerging in Canberra and could influence prices in 2024, Mr Ligdopoulos said.
"There is going to be a shortage of new homes and developments over the next couple of years," he said.
"There's already a small shortage now ... so that's going to underpin values."
With a lack of new homes coming to the market, there would be strong competition for Canberra's established houses, Mr Ligdopoulos expected.
Building costs may also push more people to buy an established home.
"I think a lot of people will end up buying existing homes rather than getting into the building game," he said.
Looking at national trends, Ms Conisbee said the luxury apartment market is on track for a 2024 boom.
Traditionally thought of as a housing type suited to young renters and first home buyers, apartments were becoming more appealing to downsizers, Ms Conisbee said.
"Demand is increasing for much larger, higher quality, more expensive developments," she said.
"This year, fewer apartments being built, [a] growing population and a desire to live in some of Australia's most sought-after inner urban areas will lead to a boom in luxury apartment demand."
One Canberra apartment to watch in 2024 is a luxury penthouse in Kingston's Sapphire development.
Listed for sale in 2023, the property is expected to set a price record when it sells.
