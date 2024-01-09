The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Why 2024 could be the ideal time to buy your first home

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
January 10 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A changing interest rate market and the possibility of weak price growth could define Canberra's property market in 2024, experts say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.