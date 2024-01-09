Police criticism of Summernats hoons as 'morons' went too far

Acting Inspector Mark Richardson, by referring to certain citizens as a "subspecies of the human race" and suggesting IQ testing stations be set up ("Police slam Summernats illegal burnout 'subspecies' as 'morons' who haven't 'evolved very far'", canberratimes.com.au, January 8) has proven himself unfit to be in a position of authority within the police force.
The police are there to enforce the law without bias or prejudice. He has shown an enormously unprofessional bias unbecoming of a police officer, let alone a senior officer.
By all means be frustrated with the behaviour which was seen, but express it in a professional manner.
The extreme bias in this public statement is unacceptable as it reduces public confidence that all people will be treated fairly in their dealings with police.
It would be a shame if junior officers followed the leader and believed it to be acceptable to treat certain groups within society as a "subspecies".
Give acting Inspector Mark Richardson the promotion he deserves ("Police slam illegal Summernats burnout 'subspecies' as 'morons who haven't evolved very far'," canberratimes.com.au, January 8).
For too many years relevant ACT government ministers, and Kurrajong MLAs in particular, have failed to listen to and stand up for the communities and public assets that are negatively impacted in so many ways by Summernats.
All direct and indirect public-related costs associated with this large private money-making event need to be identified and quantified, including in relation to the illegal and other unacceptable behaviours it spawns throughout the rest of the year.
A far more civilised and interesting car show without any burnouts and other racket-making and aggression-inducing activities on site would attract many more attendees of all ages.
This would include those who do not wish to breathe in environmentally toxic emissions for hours on end and have more brain cells destroyed than would occur normally.
Re: "Police slam illegal Summernats burnout 'subspecies' as 'morons who haven't evolved very far'," canberratimes.com.au, January 8).
Even the worst of criminals are human beings, with human rights.
Drivers who took part in illegal burnouts during Summernats are not "subspecies", as alleged by acting Inspector Mark Richardson.
It is not, as he alleges, that "they just haven't evolved very far". It is not that "they've really plateaued as a species or subspecies of the human race". There is no need to call for an "IQ testing station at the border".
Alleged offenders are subject to the justice system.
Acting Inspector Richardson's job is to arrest those who break the law (or manage his juniors to undertake the arrests).
Alleged law-breakers should be put before the courts where they will be subject to our system of justice.
It is not his job to comment publicly on the intelligence or humanity of visitors or residents.
The police officer who vented his understandable frustration over Summernats "hoons" and bogans" will probably receive a reprimand, perhaps a slap on the wrist with a wet tram ticket (if we still issue them).
For years I've been asking how the "experts" calculate the alleged financial bonanza we gain from the event.
Could someone actually spell it out for us, including the net cost of police and other workers, the pollution and cleanup and, critically, how much of the "profit" actually ends up in the hands on non-Canberra based organisations?
Or is it mostly (burn-out) smoke and (rear-vision) mirrors?
The report "Fed-up police blast Nats 'moron tourism'" (January 9, p1) and your editorial "Summernats 'morons' spoil others' fun" (January 9, p14) discuss the antisocial behaviour and illegal burnouts performed by "morons" who seem to have more money than brains.
With war in the Middle East, disastrous floods, unprecedented wild weather and the earthquake catastrophe in Japan, the ABC's 7.30 spent almost its entire 30 minutes reporting a Summernats sideshow: a competition for the best mullet.
This from what was once Australia's premier peak-time viewing current affairs program. Unbelievable.
Well, congratulations to acting Inspector Mark Richardson of the ACT police for saying what most of us think.
The annual bogan-fest of Summernats in its current form should not be tolerated any longer.
The ACT government and others tell us that Summernats is important as it brings millions of dollars of revenue into the ACT economy. Maybe, but only if you make your living by selling sex, drugs, fast food, alcohol and petrol. The majority of ACT citizens are just stuck with bill via the cost of increased policing, damage to public infrastructure, noise and air pollution and other anti-social behaviour. The ACT government trumpets its environmental credentials telling us that our electricity is from 100 per cent renewables. It apparently has a longer term plan to stop me lighting my open fireplace a few times a year. Yet it inflicts this environmental excrescence on us all because it it seems to be worth a few short-term bucks.
Bring on the independents at the next Assembly election.
It is good to hear Summernats has boosted security this year and it ran smoothly.
Your reports, however, were devoid of the context in which the burnouts and other Summernats activities occur.
I was driving with family back from Goulburn late afternoon on Saturday. As we left the highway for Horse Park Drive and came over the rise, I expressed concern about what seemed to be a massive fire in the valley. My children explained it was "just Summernats".
What I had thought was a fire was smoke from all the burnouts at EPIC.
How much tyre smoke went into the air that day and how many people were made sick because of it? How many tyres were wasted? How many greenhouse gases emissions were emitted?
Don't the participants and people watching know we are in the midst of a climate crisis?
Summernats is an anachronism. It belongs in another age, if indeed it belonged anywhere at any time. It's a health and environmental disaster and it's time it was closed down.
Good on acting Inspector Mark Richardson for stepping up when Andrew Barr went missing in action. The internet is littered with footage of antisocial, dangerous and violent behaviour brought to our streets courtesy of another year of Summernats.
As once again Canberran ratepayers cop the clean up bill for the mess left behind on our roads, and as our police officers recover from injuries and live with the mental impacts of the disgusting treatment they received from these moron tourists, it is time for us draw a line in the sand.
Before you tell me "we need the economic benefit" I'd just say that our humble flower festival Floriade injects substantially more than Summernats into the ACT economy ($52 million v $35 million), and I haven't seen groups of patched up bikies cruising around the tulips in Commonwealth Park.
In fact, even the one-day festival Spilt Milk has an economic impact comparable to Summernats, again without the carnage.
Unless Andrew Barr gives our police the resources and powers they need to control Summernats, it is time for us to consider binning it for good.
Aside from the hypocrisy of a Greens-Labor government that is banning the sale of petrol cars and gas cooktops while supporting a festival of burning of rubber you have to ask why it has fallen to the ACT police to demonstrate leadership on this issue.
Roderick Holesgrave refers to Jesus as a "Jewish Palestinian prophet" (Letters, December 27).
When Jesus was born there was no Palestine. Jews lived throughout Israel including in what is now referred to as the West Bank.
There were no Muslims. The Arab conquest came even later. The term Palestinian Arabs was used during the British Mandate of Palestine.
It is extraordinary that we have legislation in all parts of Australia to prevent people burning tyres in public due to serious health risks yet you can burn those same tyres on a vehicle in a public space while you have children in the vehicle and goons on the side line cheer.
When I read the headline "Fed-up police blast Nats 'moron tourism'" I assumed Barnaby was back in town.
The only Summernats drama on Saturday was a massive brawl between security staff and patrons. Oh, yes, and the amount of fossil fuel burnt, toxic emissions, burning rubber and the perpetuation of the the myth it's good for Canberra. The only "winners" are the girls out at Fyshwick.
Roderick Holesgrove (Letters, December 29) suggests the Palestinians have a special claim, based on the fact that they have occupied the region "for hundreds of years" and they are facing a "near genocidal attack". He completely ignores the fact the Jews occupied this region thousands of years ago, before Palestine was even thought of, and are facing a total genocidal attack.
The assertions by Jane O'Neil and others that Israel has made three acceptable offers of peace is easily refuted. Israel continues to allow settlers on the West Bank. And members of the Israeli government are demanding surviving Gazans be sent to other countries. Judge by what is done, not what is said.
Helen M Goddard (Letters, January 3) distorted the purpose of my recent letter. I did not canvass the merits of the cricketer's statement about lives being equal. I am happy to endorse that view. But it is wrong for cricketers, or actors, to use their professional platforms to promote personal views, however meritorious.
The PM can't make a decision on when to have Australia Day and leaves it up to others to decide. What a joke. Just declare January 1 every year as Australia Day. This was the day back in 1901 we became Australia so it's the day for all Australians.
Leon Arundell keeps repeating militants who have killed people overseas should be given sanctuary in Australia. I will keep repeating they are criminals and are not welcome in Australia.
Your editorial of January 5 seems to suggest the constitution of the United States shouldn't apply to Donald Trump even if he did commit insurrection ("It is for voters not judges to stop Trump"). Or are you merely saying that whether or not he committed insurrection should be determined by voters rather than judges? Either view renders pointless the constitutional prohibition on insurrectionists holding office.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.