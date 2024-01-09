The Canberra Times
Police criticism of Summernats hoons as 'morons' went too far

January 10 2024 - 5:30am
Acting Inspector Mark Richardson, by referring to certain citizens as a "subspecies of the human race" and suggesting IQ testing stations be set up ("Police slam Summernats illegal burnout 'subspecies' as 'morons' who haven't 'evolved very far'", canberratimes.com.au, January 8) has proven himself unfit to be in a position of authority within the police force.

