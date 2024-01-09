Police criticism of Summernats hoons as 'morons' went too far

The ACT government and others tell us that Summernats is important as it brings millions of dollars of revenue into the ACT economy. Maybe, but only if you make your living by selling sex, drugs, fast food, alcohol and petrol. The majority of ACT citizens are just stuck with bill via the cost of increased policing, damage to public infrastructure, noise and air pollution and other anti-social behaviour. The ACT government trumpets its environmental credentials telling us that our electricity is from 100 per cent renewables. It apparently has a longer term plan to stop me lighting my open fireplace a few times a year. Yet it inflicts this environmental excrescence on us all because it it seems to be worth a few short-term bucks.