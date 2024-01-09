Hutchings looks forward to showing off Accredited's ability at Warwick Farm

Dangers: 10. Jambalaya won well on debut as favourite at Moonee Valley then every chance in front at Caulfield a month ago when missing a place. Has trialled here a week ago, goes forward and has to be respected. 13. Rockabilly Rebel resumes with a trial win under her belt and she showed enough last time in to say she can step up. Bumped into Kintyre in a similar race at Rosehill in August, draws one and can be prominent here. 3. Master Showman is hard to leave out. Run down by Karedada two back then close up at Randwick when up in class. Has to go forward from the alley and should be around the mark.