If good art disturbs the comfortable, then Summernats is a masterpiece

They are the revheads. The car buffs. The auto aficionadas. The disturbed. Their crimes are apparent. Parking, for starters, in otherwise nice, respectable suburbs such as Ainslie and Braddon is compromised by sprawling V10s mounted on curbs. Their cars are louder than our cars: seemingly almost by design. And try getting a table at the Old Canberra Inn or a pool table at the Civic Pub.